Dem Senator: I'm Not Aware of Any Record of Military Service From JD Vance

Sarah will have more on how Tampon Timmy ran off like a scared wombat when his unit got deployed to Iraq later today, but if Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) wants to be a good surrogate, she can’t come off like this. Smith came off like an avid watcher of ABC's The View: dumb and uninformed while pounding white wine. While comparing records, the Minnesota Democrat said she wasn’t aware of any military service done by JD Vance, a former Marine who served in the Iraq War.
Let's see how much coverage this gets on the evening newscasts tonight. https://t.co/EpYdWd88am— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 6, 2024
In 2005, Tim Walz abruptly quit the Army National Guard to run for Congress right before his unit was deployed to Iraq.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2024
The Guardsman who took his place told @AlphaNewsMN in 2022 that Walz said he would be going on the deployment before leaving them.
"He abandoned us." pic.twitter.com/SOb2lk8zTu
CNN’s Jim Acosta did something right: he corrected Smith on-air, saying Vance is a former US Marine.
Top Harris surrogate @TinaSmithMN: I'm not aware of any military service that @JDVance has ever served.— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 7, 2024
(JD Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq) pic.twitter.com/h5YeBNDz0T
The 'records' talk is laughably ridiculous, as we’re comparing Harris’ record of unremarkability with that of a former president and Walz's weirdo leftism with that of Vance coming out of poverty, serving his country, and obtaining the American Dream.
BOOM @JDVance pic.twitter.com/RYtb6bTgNB— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024
Vance is a US Senator, a candidate for the vice presidency, has a great family—apparently that’s weird to Democrats who are busy stuffing boys’ bathrooms with tampons, lusting to mutilate the genitals of pre-teens, and care more about proper pronoun use than creating jobs.
Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/dbLZaM6n6K— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2024
Just finished "Hillbilly Elegy" last night, when I read the portion about his service in the Marines instead of attending college right away. https://t.co/smjqh2v4uz— Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) August 7, 2024
