Dem Senator: I'm Not Aware of Any Record of Military Service From JD Vance

Sarah will have more on how Tampon Timmy ran off like a scared wombat when his unit got deployed to Iraq later today, but if Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) wants to be a good surrogate, she can’t come off like this. Smith came off like an avid watcher of ABC's The View: dumb and uninformed while pounding white wine. While comparing records, the Minnesota Democrat said she wasn’t aware of any military service done by JD Vance, a former Marine who served in the Iraq War.

Advertisement

Let's see how much coverage this gets on the evening newscasts tonight. https://t.co/EpYdWd88am — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 6, 2024

In 2005, Tim Walz abruptly quit the Army National Guard to run for Congress right before his unit was deployed to Iraq.



The Guardsman who took his place told @AlphaNewsMN in 2022 that Walz said he would be going on the deployment before leaving them.



"He abandoned us." pic.twitter.com/SOb2lk8zTu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2024

CNN’s Jim Acosta did something right: he corrected Smith on-air, saying Vance is a former US Marine.

Top Harris surrogate @TinaSmithMN: I'm not aware of any military service that @JDVance has ever served.



(JD Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq) pic.twitter.com/h5YeBNDz0T — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 7, 2024

The 'records' talk is laughably ridiculous, as we’re comparing Harris’ record of unremarkability with that of a former president and Walz's weirdo leftism with that of Vance coming out of poverty, serving his country, and obtaining the American Dream.

Vance is a US Senator, a candidate for the vice presidency, has a great family—apparently that’s weird to Democrats who are busy stuffing boys’ bathrooms with tampons, lusting to mutilate the genitals of pre-teens, and care more about proper pronoun use than creating jobs.