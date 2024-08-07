Look Who's Taking Credit for Kamala's VP Pick
Josh Shapiro Got Punched in the Gut One Last Time As Kamala Moves...
CNN's Van Jones Does Not Hold Back Over Why Josh Shapiro Got Rejected...
CNN Host Dropped an Unusual Phrase to Describe the Antisemitic Wing of the...
The Media Drop the C-Word to Describe Tim Walz. Yes, It's Offensive.
Just Who Is the Real Middle-Class President?
This Alarming Abortion Statistic Is on the Rise
Walz Continues to Attack Vance at Philly Rally, and Vance Fights Back
Does Tim Walz's Vote History Help the Ticket?
Trump: Harris and Walz Will Turn America ‘Communist Immediately’
Report: Nearly 100 Illegal Immigrants on Terror Watchlist Released Into US Under Biden-Har...
JD Vance Offers His Take on Kamala Harris Skipping Over Josh Shapiro for...
NIH Pumps Millions Into Children's Hospitals to Study the 'Benefits' of Puberty Blockers
Democratic Shortcuts Destroying America
Tipsheet

Dem Senator: I'm Not Aware of Any Record of Military Service From JD Vance

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 07, 2024 12:40 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Sarah will have more on how Tampon Timmy ran off like a scared wombat when his unit got deployed to Iraq later today, but if Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) wants to be a good surrogate, she can’t come off like this. Smith came off like an avid watcher of ABC's The View: dumb and uninformed while pounding white wine. While comparing records, the Minnesota Democrat said she wasn’t aware of any military service done by JD Vance, a former Marine who served in the Iraq War.

Advertisement

CNN’s Jim Acosta did something right: he corrected Smith on-air, saying Vance is a former US Marine. 

The 'records' talk is laughably ridiculous, as we’re comparing Harris’ record of unremarkability with that of a former president and Walz's weirdo leftism with that of Vance coming out of poverty, serving his country, and obtaining the American Dream.

Recommended

Look Who's Taking Credit for Kamala's VP Pick Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Vance is a US Senator, a candidate for the vice presidency, has a great family—apparently that’s weird to Democrats who are busy stuffing boys’ bathrooms with tampons, lusting to mutilate the genitals of pre-teens, and care more about proper pronoun use than creating jobs.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look Who's Taking Credit for Kamala's VP Pick Katie Pavlich
The Media Drop the C-Word to Describe Tim Walz. Yes, It's Offensive. Matt Vespa
Josh Shapiro Got Punched in the Gut One Last Time As Kamala Moves on Matt Vespa
AP Reporter: The Kamala Honeymoon Is Coming to an End Matt Vespa
Slavery in America John Stossel
CNN Host Dropped an Unusual Phrase to Describe the Antisemitic Wing of the Democratic Party Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look Who's Taking Credit for Kamala's VP Pick Katie Pavlich
Advertisement