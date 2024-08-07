Walz Continues to Attack Vance at Philly Rally, and Vance Fights Back

On Tuesday night, hours after he was officially announced as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) spoke at their rally in Philadelphia. While there, he continued to insult former and potentially future President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Advertisement

"Like all regular people I grew up with in heartland, J.D. studied at Yale," Walz said, to laughter from the audience. He went on to say that Vance "had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a bestseller trashing that community."

"Come on, that's not what Middle America is," Walz continued, as his voice rose.

"And I gotta tell you, I can't wait to debate the guy," he continued, to uproarious applause. Walz even clapped for himself with such a line. "That is if he's willing to get off the couch and show up," Walz said, also laughing at his own joke in reference to an absurd and obscene false claim about Vance.

"Like all regular people I grew up with in heartland, J.D. studied at Yale."



Tim Walz mocks J.D. Vance for attending Yale University, failing to mention that Vance grew up in poverty with a mother struggling with addiction. pic.twitter.com/5KZwEMVpYW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2024

This isn't the first time that Democrats have selectively brought up Vance's past, especially because his own life experience helps him appeal to everyday Americans, especially those with humble beginnings.

When Vance was first announced as the running mate last month, Ohio Democrats slammed him as supposedly being "an out-of-touch millionaire who launched his political career by taking advantage of Ohio's opioid crisis and has spent his time in the Senate humiliating himself in the service of a convicted felon instead of working to improve the quality of life for Ohioans."

Neither that part of the statement, nor the rest of it, mentioned Vance's own family struggles, which included addiction and substance abuse.

Vance worked his way up to going to Yale Law School, after serving in the military and graduating from Ohio State University in only two years.

Sure enough, Walz also went for the "weird" label once again as well, though he looks to be going even further with that now that he's officially Harris' running mate. The governor was the first to go with such a line to denigrate the Trump-Vance ticket.

He played upon the crowd's mass hatred for the Trump-Vance ticket. "You know it, you feel it," he told the audience. "These guys are creepy and yes, just weird as hell! That's what you see," he said, laughing at his own remarks.

"These guys are creepy and, yes, just weird as hell," says Tim Walz — the clown who supports pornography in elementary schools, gender reassignment surgeries for minors, and menstrual products in boys' bathrooms pic.twitter.com/0P1wwjwskP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2024

As Mia covered, Walz's record is not only extreme, it's what could very well be described as "creepy" and "weird as hell" with putting minor children through procedures such as sterilization and genital mutilation to try to change their gender. This includes making Minnesota a sanctuary state.

Walz has fittingly earned the nickname of Tampon Tim for having tampon machines put into boys' bathrooms, as if it weren't a biological reality that only females can menstruate.

Advertisement

Where was Harris during all of this? Standing around, nodding and smiling. When it was her turn to speak, she reminded the crowd that she and Walz are similar, which certainly applies to their far-left radical records.

"Coach Walz and I may hail from different parts of the country, but our values are the same," she offered, referencing the governor's previous role as a high school football coach.

KAMALA: "Walz and I may hail from different parts of the country, but our values are the same."



THOSE "VALUES" = MARXISM pic.twitter.com/Oa0Qo1vrYj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2024

The running mate is supposed to help, to complement the top of the ticket. As we highlighted earlier, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki raised other concerns, which is that the numbers from Walz's electoral history do not look too great.

On Wednesday morning, Vance addressed the insult as he took questions while in Detroit earlier on Wednesday.

As a reporter asked Vance about his "first impressions" to do with Walz trying to frame him as being part of the "elite," Vance reminded that he "came from a family where nobody in my family had ever gone to law school, I was--I grew up in a poor family."

"The fact that Tim Walz wants to turn it into a bad thing that I actually worked myself through college, through law school, and made something for myself, to me that's the American dream and if Tim Walz wants to insult it, I think that's the frankly pretty bizarre," he continued.

Advertisement

Vance also went over concerns with Walz and stolen valor.

"When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him, a fact that he's been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people that he served with," Vance emphasized after he also spoke about his own military experience. "I think it's shameful to prepare your unit to go to Iraq, to make a promise that you're going to follow through, and then to drop out right before you actually have to go."

As Vance further responded, he not only continued to lambast Walz as being "dishonest," but also challenged the media to ask questions. "I also think it's dishonest, something, again, if you guys ever get an opportunity, to ask Tim Walz or Kamala Harris some questions, he made this interesting comment, that the Kamala Harris campaign put out there."

Noting how "I bet they're regretting that they put it out there now," Vance pointed to how, in "making a point about gun control, [Walz] said we shouldn't allow weapons that I used in war to be on America's streets." Vance demanded to know when Walz was ever in war and what weapon he used, "given that you abandoned your unit right before they went to Iraq, and he has not spent a day in a combat zone."

"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud of the fact that my Mamaw supported me, that I was able to make something of myself. I'd be ashamed if I was him and I lied about my military service like he did," Vance summed up before moving on.

Advertisement

J.D. Vance fires back at Tim Walz after he mocked him for attending Yale:



"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud [...] I was able to… pic.twitter.com/0qt3waifq2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 202

Just as Harris and Walz are embarking on a tour of battleground states, Vance has been doing the same. He'll also be in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

This is another brilliant response as Vance continues to respond to the Harris-Walz attacks on him supposedly being "weird" as well as to question his loyalty to this country.

Vance has also rightfully gone attacked Harris' record, especially as she won't take questions from the press.