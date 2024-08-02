Axios Steps on a Rake Going After Trump for Using the Term 'Black...
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Made a Telling Slip-Up at Sheila Jackson Lee's Funeral

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 02, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's (D-TX) funeral where not only did she give a eulogy, but something of a campaign speech as well. As if that weren't newsworthy enough, she even referred to herself as the "president" as a sort of Freudian slip.

At one point during her speech, Harris pointed out that "it was Sheila Jackson Lee whose bill made Juneteenth a federal holiday." Okay, fair enough, as it's not surprising that one would hear about the deceased's accomplishments at his or her funeral. But then Harris had to make it about herself, adding she was "proud" to co-sponsor the bill when she was a senator. 

Then the slip happened, as she noted "and then as president, as vice president, it was my honor, with the president, with the president, it was my honor, it was my honor with our president Joe Biden to stand beside Shelia Jackson Lee as our president signed her bill into law." 

We're used to the slips from President Joe Biden, when we even see him anymore. His slips are generally attributed to the 81-year-old's diminishing mental capabilities. With Harris, it looks to be something more. 

As Libs of TikTok fittingly asked about the vice president, "Is she running the country?" Or, does she just believe that ardently that she should be president, whether for the rest of Biden's term and/or as the 47th president. If she does think that way, and polls show that voters overwhelmingly agree she was involved in covering up for Biden, she does have the power of the 25th Amendment, as congressman and senators have urged her to use. Biden had even reportedly been threatened with the 25th Amendment if he didn't drop out. 

Before the event, she also gave remarks at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport to speak about the freed prisoners from Russia. She took zero questions and read directly from a binder. There's also been a lot of attention surrounding the portable podium that she used.

As folks at our sister site of RedState have highlighted, this is a pattern for Harris, who is avoiding the press, even 11 days after Biden dropped out via a letter shared from his X account and endorsed Harris as his replacement in a separate post not long after.

When it comes to Biden, he raised eyebrows for his own remarks, during which he said, "you’re stuck with me as president for awhile, kid. There’s no way out. You got me for at least 90 days or so." Harris was also a mess there, as Matt covered earlier this morning

The comments aren't just creepy. To say "90 days or so" is really quite the stretch. If Biden is to remain president until his term ends, and it's a big if, he'll be president for far more than 90 days. The next president's inauguration doesn't take place until January 20, still a little more than 170 days.

