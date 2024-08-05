UNRWA Finally Makes a Big Admission
World on Fire: Iraq Base Where U.S. Troops Stationed Attacked by Rockets, Several Injured

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 05, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File

Tensions are indeed increasing in the Middle East, after Iran vowed to retaliate against Israel for taking out Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week. "Two Katyusha rockets on Monday were fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq," according to a report from Reuters. The report cited "security sources."

"Several U.S. personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday," a subsequent report also revealed. The sources "said they were citing initial information which could change."

A Fox News report, which also cited Reuters, confirmed injuries as well:

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, according to U.S. defense officials.

A U.S. defense official confirmed the suspected rocket attack to Fox News on Monday afternoon. According to Reuters, at least two Katyusha rockets were fired towards the base.

Speaking to Fox News, the official said that "several" U.S. personnel were injured during the incident.

"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," the official added. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Officials have not released the exact number of injuries. A source told Reuters that the rockets fell inside the base.

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East escalate amid the Israel-Hamas war. Last week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, causing the Iranian government to vow retribution against Israel. 

Many posts over X in response to the attack have raised concerns that it appears President Joe Biden, who is supposedly still the commander-in-chief, and Vice President Kamala Harris, have yet to respond. 

Not only has Harris, who has earned enough votes to become the Democratic nominee, not posted about the incident since the news broke, she has posted from her political account about unrelated matters, as she looks to fearmonger over Project 2025. She also recently sent out a fundraising appeal. 

Meanwhile, Fox News' Trey Yingst has discussed how Israel "braces" for an attack from Iran that could come "at any time."

