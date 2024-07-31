What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an...
Iran Vows Revenge for Assassination of Hamas Leader

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 31, 2024 9:35 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran early Wednesday morning. 

Iran and Hamas both blamed Israel, though Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said they are "not commenting on that particular incident," which is common practice following high-profile assassinations and strikes in the region. 

The following statement was released by Khamenei on his website:

Dear Iranian nation!  

The brave leader and prominent Palestinian mujahid, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, joined his Creator in the early hours at dawn, and the great Resistance Front is mourning his loss. The criminal, terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our territory and has caused our grief, but it has also prepared the ground for a severe punishment.

Martyr Haniyeh was willing to sacrifice his honorable life in this dignified battle for many years. He was prepared for martyrdom and had sacrificed his children and loved ones on this path. He was not afraid of being martyred on the path of God and in order to save the lives of God’s servants. However, following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, we believe it is our duty to take revenge.

I offer my condolences to the Islamic Ummah, the Resistance Front, the courageous, proud people of Palestine, and in particular to the family and loved ones of Martyr Haniyeh and of one of his companions who was martyred beside him. May Almighty God elevate their ranks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard also said the assassination "will be met with a harsh and painful response from the powerful and vast resistance front, particularly from Islamic Iran." 

Hamas's military wing also said the assassination "will have major repercussions across the entire region.”

Haniyeh had been visiting the country for the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

As Katie reported, the assassination took place after a separate strike on Tuesday in Lebanon, which killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr. 

