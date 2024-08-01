Pollster: 'Harris Is in Better Shape Than Biden, 'But She Has One Big...
Tipsheet

Trump Endorsed 2 Candidates in AZ-08 Primary. Here's Who Won.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 01, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona held its primaries on Tuesday, though a key race, the 8th Congressional District, wasn't called until Wednesday night. Former and potentially future President Donald Trump had endorsed Blake Masters and Abraham Hamadeh, both Republicans, though in the end it was Hamadeh who pulled off the primary win.

Hamadeh's X account posted a statement of victory around the same time that Decision Desk HQ called the race, just after 8:00pm EST on Wednesday night. 

He also posted and reposted well wishes from Republican Senate nominee Kari Lake, the NRCC, and Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko who currently holds the seat. Hamadeh shared he had spoken with Trump as well as his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH). 

Masters also posted his congratulations to Hamadeh not long after the race was called.

"Congratulations to Abe Hamadeh. It’s time to unite behind him and all of our nominees, up and down the ballot, so that we can win in November. Congratulations also to all my other competitors and colleagues on a well-fought race. I’ll be praying for the success and safety of each of you in the days months and years ahead," his post mentioned in part. 

That same post also talked about helping get Trump elected once more.

The race for Arizona's 8th Congressional District is considered to be "Safe" or "Solid Republican," and so Hamadeh is almost certainly going to find himself elected to Congress in November. He narrowly lost in 2022 for the Arizona Attorney General race. 

Other key Arizona races, such as Lake's primary win, were called late on Tuesday night. Lake, who faces Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in November, is running in a race considered to be a "Toss-Up," or where Gallego has only a slight advantage. 

Arizona will be a battleground state to watch from the top of the ticket to down-ballot races, with Trump's coattails potentially playing a role if he should win the state, and the polls currently suggest that he will. 

