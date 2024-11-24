Blinken In Deep Water After State Dept. Hosts Therapy Sessions Post-Trump Win

After President-elect Donald Trump won the election, the Biden-Harris State Department is under fire for hosting in-house therapy sessions for employees. A Free Beacon report found that outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent federal money on at least two sessions, which a source described as a "cry session” for people to deal with Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss.

In a letter to Blinken, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) expressed concern that the State Department was coddling its employees even though their preferred candidate did not win the election.

“I am concerned that the Department is catering to federal employees who are personally devastated by the normal functioning of American democracy through the provision of government-funded mental health counseling because Kamala Harris was not elected President of the United States,” the letter stated.

Issa found that the Biden-Harris agency sent an agency-wide email to employees, offering an "insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times.”

More from Issa’s letter:

It is disturbing that ostensibly nonpartisan government officials would suffer a personal meltdown over the results of a free and fair election, something the United States champions around the world. It is unacceptable that the Department accommodates this behavior and subsidizes it with taxpayer dollars. The mental health of our foreign service personnel is important, but the Department has no obligation to indulge and promote the leftist political predilections of its employees and soothe their frayed nerves because of the good-faith votes of—and at the personal expense of—the American taxpayers. The mere fact that the Department is hosting these sessions raises significant questions about the willingness of its personnel to implement the lawful policy priorities that the American people elected President Trump to pursue and implement. If foreign service officers cannot follow through on the American people's preferences, they should resign and seek a political appointment in the next Democrat administration.

Issa demanded answers from Blinken concerning the details of the therapy sessions, including how many were held, whether more are scheduled, and how much the agency spent to hold them. He also raised questions about whether employees within the State Department will cooperate in carrying out Trump’s agenda.