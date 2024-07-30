State Department Stonewalls Information on Iranian Spy Ring
LIVE RESULTS: Arizona Primaries

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 30, 2024 10:45 PM
While Democrats struggle to finalize the top of their ticket with less than 100 days until Election Day, states across the country are proceeding with down-ballot primaries to settle the field in key Senate and House races that will determine the balance of power in Congress starting in January.

On Tuesday, Republican voters cast ballots to finalize the GOP nominees for U.S. Senate and a handful of U.S. House races. Polls in Arizona closed at 10:00 p.m. ET, but the first results aren't expected to be reported until after 11:00 p.m. ET. As always, Townhall has live-updating results from all the primaries below via our elections partner Decision Desk HQ.

U.S. Senate

In the U.S. Senate primary, Kari Lake has Trump's endorsement and strong name recognition thanks to her career as a TV news anchor and a 2022 gubernatorial campaign that she narrowly lost to Katie Hobbs. Her main intraparty competition comes from Mark Lamb, a Pinal County sheriff, who trailed Lake by double-digits in the latest poll leading up to Tuesday's primary. Lake, polling at 50 percent and vastly out-raising Lamb, is considered the favorite to win the race and take on Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego in November. 

U.S. House

In the House primaries, the crowded Republican field seeking to replace retiring GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko in the 8th Congressional District has two Trump-endorsed candidates: Blake Masters, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in the midterms, and Abe Hamadeh, who ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in 2022. 

"They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District," Trump said in a recent post on Truth Social. "THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Masters also landed JD Vance's endorsement before the senator was chosen as Trump's running mate, and has a significant fundraising lead over Hamadeh. 

Across the aisle, Democrats have a crowded six-way primary race of their own in the 1st Congressional District where party bosses see a potential chance to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. David Schweikert who narrowly won the competitive district in the last cycle. Five of the Democrats running to challenge Schweikert raised more than $1 million already with resumes ranging from businessmen to former TV anchors to former state lawmakers.  

In addition, the Democrat primary for the 3rd Congressional District — left open by current Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego who's now running for U.S. Senate after incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema became an independent and decided not to run for reelection — has two front-runners hoping to lock up the nomination and coast to an easy victory in the district that went 75 percent for Biden in 2020. 

