Oh, There Are Problems With Trump's Surgeon General Pick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 25, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Some bad picks from President-elect Donald J. Trump were going to happen—I wish that weren’t the case, but some incoming presidencies make very bad decisions. Some are pointing to Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination as an example, along with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) for labor secretary as another. The latest is Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who was nominated as surgeon general on Friday. The tape doesn’t lie: Nesheiwat was a COVID lockdown regime pusher:

Also, more bad news about Ms. Chavez-DeRemer:

Out of the two nominees, the labor secretary pick should be the one to get torpedoed by Senate Republicans.

