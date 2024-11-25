What Is Going on With California?

It’s become something so ridiculous that even non-conservatives are taking notice: California’s torturous ways of counting ballots. Election Day was over two weeks ago, and they’re still counting ballots. Nate Silver wondered rightly what would happen if California was a swing state and this process was allowed to fester. There would be mayhem. Is it apathy? Election officials know the Democrat will win and count the ballots drunk.

Congratulations to Lake County, California for managing to tabulate a grand total of 30% of the vote nine days after the election pic.twitter.com/Mi6A5aBIV3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 15, 2024

Since this election is settled this hopefully won't take on too much of a partisan valence but can we just agree it's ridiculous that it takes California several weeks to count its votes? Imagine if it were a swing state. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 11, 2024

UPDATE



California has 459,192 ballots left to process. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 21, 2024

President Trump has now officially nominated someone for every single executive branch agency in his Cabinet and California is still counting votes. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2024

Even in the Democratic primaries, the vote-counting process is laughably slow here. Liberal reporter Michael Tracey noted on November 15 that Lake County, California, only had 30 percent of its ballots tabulated. As of writing this post, it’s now 60 percent. What is going on? And for all the media folks who wonder how election conspiracy theories can sprout up, this is why.

California currently has less than half of the primary vote counted, but remember, you're an "election denier" if you find this disconcerting pic.twitter.com/QVLPHFtiIT — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 6, 2024

Florida was able to count its mail-in and Election Day votes within hours. This operation shouldn’t have taken this long.