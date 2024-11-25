Oh, There Are Problems With Trump's Surgeon General Pick
Tipsheet

What Is Going on With California?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 25, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

It’s become something so ridiculous that even non-conservatives are taking notice: California’s torturous ways of counting ballots. Election Day was over two weeks ago, and they’re still counting ballots. Nate Silver wondered rightly what would happen if California was a swing state and this process was allowed to fester. There would be mayhem. Is it apathy? Election officials know the Democrat will win and count the ballots drunk.

Even in the Democratic primaries, the vote-counting process is laughably slow here. Liberal reporter Michael Tracey noted on November 15 that Lake County, California, only had 30 percent of its ballots tabulated. As of writing this post, it’s now 60 percent. What is going on? And for all the media folks who wonder how election conspiracy theories can sprout up, this is why

Florida was able to count its mail-in and Election Day votes within hours. This operation shouldn’t have taken this long.

