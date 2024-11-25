Oh, There Are Problems With Trump's Surgeon General Pick
Trump's Border Czar Reveals He's Getting Death Threats

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 25, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Tom Homan said his family hasn’t been living at home since he was tapped as President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar because of the death threats against him. 

“This administration has turned this world upside down,” the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News’ Mark Levin. “Now I am being attacked, right, I've got death threats, my family’s not even living in my home right now. 

“So all of a sudden, the guys who want to enforce the law are the bad guys, the guys who break the law are the victims,” he continued.

He urged every Democrat leader who has vowed to resist Trump’s mass deportation plan to listen to the Laken Riley tape. 

“Listen to the 17 minutes of this girl suffering, fighting for her life, fighting for her breath. This little girl didn't want to die, she fought like hell. Listen to that tape. That happens every day across this country at the hands of an illegal alien,” Homan added. “And finally I'll say this: President Trump has made it clear, were going to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats right out of the gate because they pose the most danger to this country. What governor or mayor doesn't want public safety threats and national security threats out of their neighborhoods, out of their communities? That's their number one responsibility! So you can hate Trump all you want, but you've got to love your community more than you hate President Trump."

Homan has been undeterred by the threats, previously telling "Fox & Friends" he won't be bullied into silence.  

"They're not going to shut me up. They're not going to make me go away. This is the biggest national security vulnerability this nation has seen since 9/11. We have to fix it," he said.

