Trump Endorses Two Candidates in Arizona's GOP Primary

Leah Barkoukis  |  July 29, 2024 9:30 AM
Former President Donald Trump endorsed two Republican candidates in the heated Arizona GOP primary for the 8th Congressional District set for July 30.  

In a post on Truth Social, the Republican presidential nominee said both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh are “two spectacular America First Candidates.” 

“Blake Masters is a very successful businessman, and an incredibly strong supporter of our Movement to Make America Great Again - He is smart and tough!” Trump wrote. “Likewise, Abe Hamadeh, a Veteran, former prosecutor, and fearless fighter for Election Integrity, has been with me all the way!”

Trump added: “In Congress, we need a true Warrior who will work tirelessly with us to Grow our Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, End Migrant Crime, Support our Great Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment - They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump backed Masters in his previous race when he lost in the general election against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022. In the current congressional race, Trump has ignored Masters, endorsing only Hamadeh until this weekend. [...]

Trump’s last-minute double endorsement, which came just days before the Arizona primary on July 30, aligns the former president with his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. Vance previously endorsed Masters in the primary back in October, which put Trump and Vance at odds with their endorsements until Saturday evening.  (NBC News)

Masters touted the last-minute endorsement while Hamadeh has been highlighting Trump's previous endorsement of him. 

