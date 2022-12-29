After 'Shocking Discrepancies' Democrat Declared the Winner in Arizona Race

In the aftermath of the 2022 midterm election between Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abraham Hamadeh to become Arizona's next attorney general, Mayes was officially declared the winner Thursday after an automatic recount conducted by machine.

"The results of automatic recounts in three Arizona races were revealed by Judge Timothy Thomason during a Thursday morning hearing in Maricopa County Superior court," local KTRA reports. "Hamadeh picked up more than 200 votes in the recount, but Mayes remained ahead with a razor-thin 280-vote margin."

My statement on the recount results. pic.twitter.com/Fo1vFVEkXo — Kris Mayes (@krismayes) December 29, 2022

But Hamadeh is pointing "shocking discrepancies" in vote totals and noting his gains throughout the process.

The results of the recount show that my opponent’s lead has been cut by nearly half from 511 to 280 votes. A shockingly high discrepancy. Again, a recount just puts the ballots in the machine again.



My legal team will be assessing our options to make sure every vote is counted. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 29, 2022

Every day that goes by my opponent’s lead has been shrinking. This recount has an unusually high discrepancy rate and swing. This is all without a complete inspection of the ballots.



My opponent gained 196 votes, I gained 427.



The outcome of this election is uncertain. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 29, 2022

We MUST get to the bottom of this election. Transparent elections are fundamental to a democracy.



A discrepancy this big in the recount calls for an inspection of ALL the ballots. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 29, 2022

Hamadeh is also requesting Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich stay in his current position until all ballots are inspected for recount.

The precedent of the current office-holder remaining in place is precedent that my opponent’s attorney previously mentioned in court. We agree. pic.twitter.com/Q8OlQwcxWt — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 29, 2022

During the hearing Thursday morning, Judge Thomason declared the case is over.