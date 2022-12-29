Why Progressives Are Not Happy With Pete Buttigieg
After 'Shocking Discrepancies' Democrat Declared the Winner in Arizona Race

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 29, 2022 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In the aftermath of the 2022 midterm election between Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abraham Hamadeh to become Arizona's next attorney general, Mayes was officially declared the winner Thursday after an automatic recount conducted by machine. 

"The results of automatic recounts in three Arizona races were revealed by Judge Timothy Thomason during a Thursday morning hearing in Maricopa County Superior court," local KTRA reports. "Hamadeh picked up more than 200 votes in the recount, but Mayes remained ahead with a razor-thin 280-vote margin."

But Hamadeh is pointing "shocking discrepancies" in vote totals and noting his gains throughout the process. 

Hamadeh is also requesting Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich stay in his current position until all ballots are inspected for recount. 

During the hearing Thursday morning, Judge Thomason declared the case is over.

