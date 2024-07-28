Here's the New Effort for Biden Donors to Demand Their Money Back

It's been one week since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for reelection in a letter posted to his X account. Not long after that, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the nominee. Millions of donations and enough delegate support for her to become the presumptive Democratic nominee came following soon after that. There have been concerns, however, about the war chest that Harris has inherited from Biden. Further, there's now an effort from the Restoring Our American Republic (ROAR) PAC calling on donors to demand they get their money back.

Advertisement

Recently, the group released a statement from president Raven Harrison.

"Joey’s got some splainin’ to do to his supporters who donated to a candidate who they were told was ‘sharp as a tack.’ Only a week after insisting all was fine, Joe’s back in the basement. The American people deserve leadership, and it’s clear that Joe Biden isn’t providing it. However, this palace coup within the Democrat party is evidence of the contempt they hold for their favorite buzz-word 'democracy,' their voters, and indeed the American people," she said, highlighting how the American people were told that Biden was supposedly fit to stay in the race, only to drop out a few days later.

Harrison continued by speaking to concerns with those donations. "ROAR will demand answers on all of the following questions: where is Joe Biden, what is the true state of his mental and physical wellbeing, who is running the country, are Democrats illegally transferring their campaign donations in violation of FEC rules, and who led/who was involved in the corrupt coverup of Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity. In pursuit of our goal of restoring our American republic, we want to provide the American people with a direct line to the Biden-Harris campaign so they can demand their money back and prevent funds from flowing to the DNC’s hand-picked candidate," her statement also read, with original emphasis.

The statement also invites donors to submit a request for a refund and provides a link for them to be able to do so through ActBlue.

Share far and wide - Democrats expect to get away with their "saved by the bell" palace coup of replacing Joe Biden and getting to keep all of his campaign donations!



Official statement of ROAR PAC -> pic.twitter.com/o8HVMhfLI5 — Raven the Conservative Warrior (@raven_txwarrior) July 24, 2024

Harrison has also posted and reposted plenty of concerns about how Harris herself did not receive any primary votes as a candidate, as well as other concerns about Biden and the state of his health.

A report last week from The New York Post indeed highlighted how the move to oust Biden as the nominee was "a palace coup."

As Katie has been covering, not only does it look like the transfer of funds from Biden to Harris raises legal questions, but Democrats are also nervous about losing out on the war chest.

With Joe Biden saying he won't seek reelection, a significant legal question needs answering.@KatiePavlich: "There's a big question about whether Joe Biden can transfer all these campaign funds to Kamala Harris before he was actually nominated at the DNC convention in… pic.twitter.com/gNUKUu0R2h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2024//

The president ultimately made an appearance in person last Tuesday, though questions and concerns abounded, as he had not been seen since out in public since he had tested positive for COVID almost a week earlier. Biden had called in and been put on speaker phone during remarks that Harris gave last Monday, but this too raised more questions.

Advertisement

When it comes to this cover-up, as we covered last Friday, a recent poll from YouGov/Times of London found that almost all registered voters believe the Biden family, White House staff, Harris, Democrats in Congress, and the media were involved.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) even filed articles of impeachment against Harris last week in part for being complicit in such a cover-up. As Ogles put it, Harris "knowingly misled" the American people and Congress about "the physical and cognitive well-being" of Biden.