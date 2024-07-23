Harris Locks Up Enough Support Among Dem Delegates to Become Party's Nominee

Donations and endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign have poured in since Sunday after President Biden dropped a bombshell announcement that he would exit the race. Now, in addition to the $100 million her campaign said she’s raised, the Associated Press is reporting that she has enough support among Democratic delegates to secure the party’s nomination.

An unofficial survey of delegates by the Associated Press showed Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks. Delegates could still, technically, change their minds but nobody else received any votes in the AP survey; 54 delegates said they were undecided. (Reuters)

Harris issued a statement Monday evening saying she is "proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party's nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state's delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon."

She thanked President Biden and the Democratic Party for putting their "faith" in her as she takes their case to voters.

“This election will present a clear choice between two different visions,” Harris’ statement continued. “Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

The vice president heads to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday for her first presidential campaign event.