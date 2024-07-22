Biden's 2024 Exit Had Another Weird Development

Joe Biden has left the 2024 race. He’s backed his vice president, Kamala Harris, despite reports that he feels she can’t win. Harris flew to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, today, where staff were treated to an appearance of sorts from Joe Biden. He called in and was put on speaker, where he said he understood the disappointment to those who wished he stayed in, but this was the right decision; he thanked everyone for their support and said he’s going to be hitting the trail for Harris. He also sounded like straight death on the phone, slurred, tired, and old.

Biden confirms he'll be "out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala."



He then calls President Trump "a danger to the community" — just over a week after he was nearly assassinated. pic.twitter.com/AexVei2tX4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

BREAKING: Joe Biden just called into the event that Kamala is having at her new campaign headquarters.



This is the first time anybody has heard or seen from him in 5 days.



He sounds terrible. pic.twitter.com/ZI25X0M2Nu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2024

Absolutely wild this is happening like this. https://t.co/qhYvkcLlvU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 22, 2024

We haven’t seen Biden in five days since he got COVID. No pictures, videos, nada.



Just to underscore how weird that is—this was Biden when he got COVID in 2022pic.twitter.com/PImkdw1sL7 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 22, 2024

Harris is retaining Biden’s campaign heads.

HARRIS SAYS WILL RETAIN JEN O'MALLEY DILLON AND JULIE CHAVEZ RODGRIGUEZ AS HEADS OF CAMPAIGN — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 22, 2024

Joe supposedly stayed at this address to staff from Harris, but the president hasn’t been seen in days, which has sparked questions regarding whether he’s alive. He’s recovering from COVID, so maybe an address wasn’t in the cards on the day he dropped out of the 2024 race, but at least a photo—something, right? This is a historic moment, and we only got a tweet of his ‘I quit’ letter. Also, did you catch that bit just then: "Joe, I know you're still on the rec–-call."

Did Harris almost admit that Biden's call was a recording?

BREAKING: Google searches for "Is Biden dead" surges past "Donate to Kamala" pic.twitter.com/yDCphl48UB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2024

"JOE, I KNOW YOU'RE STILL ON THE CALL!" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/XFKqP2fkTL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

Kamala: "Joe’s legacy of accomplishment over the last three and a half years is unmatched in modern history. In one term he has already surpassed legacy of most presidents who served two terms in office." pic.twitter.com/etRBvC6UC6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2024

Biden plans to address the nation fully regarding his decision, though we don’t know when that will be, if ever.