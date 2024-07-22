We Have an Update From Biden's Doctor
Biden's 2024 Exit Had Another Weird Development

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 22, 2024 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden has left the 2024 race. He’s backed his vice president, Kamala Harris, despite reports that he feels she can’t win. Harris flew to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, today, where staff were treated to an appearance of sorts from Joe Biden. He called in and was put on speaker, where he said he understood the disappointment to those who wished he stayed in, but this was the right decision; he thanked everyone for their support and said he’s going to be hitting the trail for Harris. He also sounded like straight death on the phone, slurred, tired, and old.

Harris is retaining Biden’s campaign heads.

Joe supposedly stayed at this address to staff from Harris, but the president hasn’t been seen in days, which has sparked questions regarding whether he’s alive. He’s recovering from COVID, so maybe an address wasn’t in the cards on the day he dropped out of the 2024 race, but at least a photo—something, right? This is a historic moment, and we only got a tweet of his ‘I quit’ letter. Also, did you catch that bit just then: "Joe, I know you're still on the rec–-call." 

Did Harris almost admit that Biden's call was a recording?

Biden plans to address the nation fully regarding his decision, though we don’t know when that will be, if ever.

