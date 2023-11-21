Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) issued an apology on Monday after calling for former President Donald Trump to be “eliminated” during an interview on MSNBC.

“This man [Trump] cannot see public office again,” he told former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “He's not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy and he has to be- he has to be eliminated.”

If a Republican went on TV and said that a Democrat presidential candidate needed to be "eliminated" they'd be raided by the FBI within hours. Donald Trump is facing half a millennia in prison for saying people should "fight."



Instead, Dan Goldman alludes to the assassination of… https://t.co/TBNbaHMQye — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 20, 2023

His comment was particularly ironic given he had just argued Trump's "rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous."

NEW: In the same breath as saying Donald Trump’s rhetoric is “dangerous,” Rep. Dan Goldman says that Trump needs to be “eliminated.”



This man is giving Adam Schiff a run for his money.



“His rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous… and we saw what happened… pic.twitter.com/CCnpO6haeO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2023

After facing widespread backlash for the comments, Goldman acknowledged his "poor choice of words" and said it was not his intention to "condone political violence."

“Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again," he wrote on X. "While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words.”

Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again.



While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence.



I apologize for the poor choice of words. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 20, 2023







