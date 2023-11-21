We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 21, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) issued an apology on Monday after calling for former President Donald Trump to be “eliminated” during an interview on MSNBC.

“This man [Trump] cannot see public office again,” he told former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “He's not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy and he has to be- he has to be eliminated.”

His comment was particularly ironic given he had just argued Trump's "rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous." 

After facing widespread backlash for the comments, Goldman acknowledged his "poor choice of words" and said it was not his intention to "condone political violence." 

“Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again," he wrote on X. "While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words.”



