Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) issued an apology on Monday after calling for former President Donald Trump to be “eliminated” during an interview on MSNBC.
“This man [Trump] cannot see public office again,” he told former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “He's not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy and he has to be- he has to be eliminated.”
If a Republican went on TV and said that a Democrat presidential candidate needed to be "eliminated" they'd be raided by the FBI within hours. Donald Trump is facing half a millennia in prison for saying people should "fight."— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 20, 2023
Instead, Dan Goldman alludes to the assassination of… https://t.co/TBNbaHMQye
His comment was particularly ironic given he had just argued Trump's "rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous."
NEW: In the same breath as saying Donald Trump’s rhetoric is “dangerous,” Rep. Dan Goldman says that Trump needs to be “eliminated.”— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2023
This man is giving Adam Schiff a run for his money.
“His rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous… and we saw what happened… pic.twitter.com/CCnpO6haeO
After facing widespread backlash for the comments, Goldman acknowledged his "poor choice of words" and said it was not his intention to "condone political violence."
“Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again," he wrote on X. "While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words.”
Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again.— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 20, 2023
While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence.
I apologize for the poor choice of words.
