POLITICO: 'Republicans Pounce' After Pro-Hamas Agitators Wreck Union Station

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 25, 2024 9:00 AM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to deliver his fourth address before a joint session of Congress. Not far away, pro-Hamas agitators were desecrating public property and burning the American flag, including at Union State, where American flags were even replaced with Palestinian ones. Many reacted over social media with outrage and heartbreak, leading POLITICO to go for the narrative that "Republicans pounce."

On Wednesday afternoon, POLITICO's Congressional Minutes noted that "Republicans pounce after Netanyahu protesters burn U.S. flags -- and wave Hamas ones instead." The headline has since been changed to "Republicans condemn Netanyahu protesters for burning US flags — and waving Hamas ones instead."

Screenshots still remain, though, and a post from POLITICO includes the original headline.

Even if the "pounce" language is gone from the headline, the piece still begins by claiming "Republicans seized." 

As Anthony Adragna wrote:

Republicans seized immediately on images of burning U.S. flags and vandalism at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station following Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech as evidence of widespread antisemitism and a harbinger of what can happen under Democratic control of government.

...

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that “no flags under our protection have been removed or vandalized” though non-Capitol Police officers were seen making mass arrests near Union Station after the speech.

Other GOP lawmakers tried to tie the protests and vandalism — without evidence — to Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president.

The statement from the U.S. Capitol Police is moot when eyewitness accounts and footage exists all over social media, include images and video clips, of flags being desecrated at Union Station. In her eyewitness account, The Daily Signal's Elise McCue posted that "Police are nowhere to be seen."

When it comes to Adragna's mention and defense of Vice President Kamala Harris, it's worth reminding that she boycotted Netanyahu's speech in favor of attenting an event for a sorority in Indianapolis. 

Not only do her priorities speak volumes, but such protesters represent the far-left base that the Biden-Harris administration and the Democratic Party have tried to cater to. The adminsitration has also been slow to condemn such antisemitic and pro-Hamas behavior taking place in this country at such an alarming rate since the October 7 attack that Hamas terrorists perpetrated against our ally in the Middle East.

Adragna references Republicans such as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Rep. Michal McCaul (R-TX). 

The piece also brings up Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) when it comes to the criticism of Harris. What Adragna leaves out is how Mast also spoke about being a veteran in that same post, and how he lost friends in battle.

Such a post is now Mast's pinned post as of early Thursday morning. 

For all of this focus on Republicans "pounc[ing]" and how they "seized," Adragna even admits that Democratic members also expressed outrage, including Reps. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

Adragna also left out Phillips' mention of his father, who gave his life in battle.

Another Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is also worth mentioning, as he was in for quite the reality check. 

Earlier on Wednesday he posted his outrage over how Netanyahu had powerfully and fittingly called out the pro-Hamas protesters in the United States for being "Iran's useful idiots," a part of the speech which Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also took great issue with. Hours later, even Murphy posted his disgust over pro-Hamas protesters wrecking the city. 

It also was far from members of Congress, from either party, who were sharing how the terrorist sympathizers were cuasing mayhem and destruction over Netanyahu's speech. Matt showcased plenty in his piece from Wednesday afternoon, as did Brett T at our sister site of Twitchy

Although it took several hours, especially due to how methodical and dedicated the terrorist sympatherizers were, the American flags were ultimately put back up later on Wednesday evening. This was thanks to an effort from members of Congress, many of them veterans, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). 

POLITICO's Olivia Beavers shared a photo of the members gathered at Union Station on Wednesday evening. 

