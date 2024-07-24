Rashida Tlaib Had to be Reprimanded for Her Protest of Netanyahu's Speech

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before a joint session of Congress for the fourth time. Although many members of the Squad and other Democrats boycotted, including Vice President Kamala Harris, there were still many Democrats in attendance, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Netanyahu became particularly fired up as he addressed the pro-Hamas protesters who have bought into such propaganda from terrorists who attacked our ally in the Middle East on October 7. While the speech was met with thundering applause and standing ovations, especially at this point, Tlaib wasn't having it.

NETANYAHU: "I have a message for these [anti-Israeli] protestors."



"When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran's USEFUL IDIOTS!" pic.twitter.com/xjRYnACSlt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2024

Not only did the congresswoman remain seated throughout the speech, she also held up a sign that said "WAR CRIMINAL." The other side of her sign read "GUILTY OF GENOCIDE."

As Netanyahu called out the International Criminal Court (ICC) for falsely accusing Israel of starving Gazans, Tlaib raised her sign, now flipped to the other side, and nodded her head.

"This is utter complete nonsense, it's a complete fabrication," Netanyahu meanwhile said to applause.

Netanyahu reminded later in his speech how Israel goes to great lengths to protect civilians, as well as how Israel has provided more than enough humanitarian aid.

In the House chamber, Rashida Tlaib is holding up a black-and-white sign that on one side says: “War criminal” and the other side says: “guilty of genocide.”



She has remained seated for Netanyahu’s whole speech. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2024

Rashida Tlaib switches her sign to say "Guilty of Genocide" as Netanyahu calls out the ICC for falsely accusing Israel of starving Gazans. pic.twitter.com/nuBebVJsG1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2024

CNN's Manu Raju also shared how Tlaib was confronted not only by a fellow House member, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), but by a House clerk, who approached the Squad member "multiple times." Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had previously made clear to members that they should not engage in protests.

Although she initially complied, Raju noted that Tlaib held up her sign yet again declaring Netanyahu to be a "WAR CRIMINAL" as he closed his speech.

A House clerk has approached Tlaib multiple times. Immediately afterward, she has lowered her sign. The speaker had previously told members not to engage in protest. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2024

Tlaib has been one of the most anti-Israel members of Congress and earned the title of "Antisemite of the Year" for 2023 by Stop Antisemitism, even beating out Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh for such a title.

Last November, she was censured by the House in a bipartisan vote for spreading falsehoods against Israel, claiming that the Jewish State attacked a hospital when it was misfired terrorist rockets that were responsible. She also defended the pro-Hamas genocidal phrase of "from the river to the sea," a phrase which Netanyahu also lambasted during his Wednesday speech.

Tlaib also has the shameful distinction of being the only member in the House not voting for a bipartisan House resolution from February that condemned the rapes and sexual assaults perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women during the October 7 attack. Tlaib voted "present."

The congresswoman's anti-Israel sentiments are nothing new, though. In May of last year, she commemorated the anniversary of Israel's independence by holding an event regarding it as "Nakba," or "catastrophe." After then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) canceled her event at the Capitol, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) allowed it to take place in the committee room for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), which he chairs.

Leading up to Netanyahu's speech in recent days, Tlaib had plenty of posts and reposts smearing Netanyahu, even calling for him to "be arrested and sent to the [ICC]."

Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 23, 2024

"It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide," says @RepRashida ahead of Netanyahu's address to Congress. https://t.co/k3KURdr3tK — Common Dreams (@commondreams) July 23, 2024