BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - LAST CHANCE!
Terrorist Protesters Storm Union Station in DC and Burn American Flags
Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress
Would-Be Trump Assassin Googled Kennedy Assassination Details Before Attack
Kamala’s Revisionism in Play - Look How the Press Is Rewriting Their Own...
The Prosecutor vs. the Felon
Watch CNN Analyst Brutally Take Down Kamala Harris' Chances With Young Voters
This Campaign Memo on Kamala Harris' Chances Sure Is Laughable
Clyburn Secured Votes for Biden, But Can He Do the Same With Harris?
Here's Where Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border Are Headed
Three Universities in This State Closed Their DEI Offices
A Prominent 'Journalist' and the DNC Chair Just Joined Forces on a Despicable...
Here’s Florida’s Latest Initiative to Promote School Choice
Axios Shredded for Lie About Kamala Harris' Role As Border Czar
Tipsheet

Rashida Tlaib Had to be Reprimanded for Her Protest of Netanyahu's Speech

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 24, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before a joint session of Congress for the fourth time. Although many members of the Squad and other Democrats boycotted, including Vice President Kamala Harris, there were still many Democrats in attendance, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). 

Advertisement

Netanyahu became particularly fired up as he addressed the pro-Hamas protesters who have bought into such propaganda from terrorists who attacked our ally in the Middle East on October 7. While the speech was met with thundering applause and standing ovations, especially at this point, Tlaib wasn't having it. 

Not only did the congresswoman remain seated throughout the speech, she also held up a sign that said "WAR CRIMINAL." The other side of her sign read "GUILTY OF GENOCIDE." 

As Netanyahu called out the International Criminal Court (ICC) for falsely accusing Israel of starving Gazans, Tlaib raised her sign, now flipped to the other side, and nodded her head. 

"This is utter complete nonsense, it's a complete fabrication," Netanyahu meanwhile said to applause. 

Netanyahu reminded later in his speech how Israel goes to great lengths to protect civilians, as well as how Israel has provided more than enough humanitarian aid. 

Recommended

Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress Spencer Brown
Advertisement

CNN's Manu Raju also shared how Tlaib was confronted not only by a fellow House member, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), but by a House clerk, who approached the Squad member "multiple times." Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had previously made clear to members that they should not engage in protests.

Although she initially complied, Raju noted that Tlaib held up her sign yet again declaring Netanyahu to be a "WAR CRIMINAL" as he closed his speech. 

Tlaib has been one of the most anti-Israel members of Congress and earned the title of "Antisemite of the Year" for 2023 by Stop Antisemitism, even beating out Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh for such a title. 

Advertisement

Last November, she was censured by the House in a bipartisan vote for spreading falsehoods against Israel, claiming that the Jewish State attacked a hospital when it was misfired terrorist rockets that were responsible. She also defended the pro-Hamas genocidal phrase of "from the river to the sea," a phrase which Netanyahu also lambasted during his Wednesday speech. 

Tlaib also has the shameful distinction of being the only member in the House not voting for a bipartisan House resolution from February that condemned the rapes and sexual assaults perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women during the October 7 attack. Tlaib voted "present."

The congresswoman's anti-Israel sentiments are nothing new, though. In May of last year, she commemorated the anniversary of Israel's independence by holding an event regarding it as "Nakba," or "catastrophe." After then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) canceled her event at the Capitol, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) allowed it to take place in the committee room for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), which he chairs. 

Leading up to Netanyahu's speech in recent days, Tlaib had plenty of posts and reposts smearing Netanyahu, even calling for him to "be arrested and sent to the [ICC]."

Advertisement
Tags: SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress Spencer Brown
Democrat Lies And Incompetence Make Conspiracy Theories Great Again Kurt Schlichter
Roll Tape: Radical Leftist Kamala Harris, in Her Own Words Guy Benson
The Prosecutor vs. the Felon Ann Coulter
Democrats Seem Pretty Nervous About Kamala Losing Her War Chest Katie Pavlich
Here's Where Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border Are Headed Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress Spencer Brown
Advertisement