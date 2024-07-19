A Convention for the Ages
Confirmed: Secret Service Director Will Testify
We Haven't Seen This in Decades
WaPo: Why Didn't Parents of Hamas Hostage Mention 'Israel's Assault on Gaza' in...
Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About...
Russian Court Sentences WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich After Sham ‘Trial’
Ford Scraps Plans for Canadian EV Plant in Favor of Pickup Trucks
Why Did the US Marshals Service Delete This Post?
The Biden Campaign Seemed Rather Upset Trump Didn't Mention This One Specific Thing...
CrowdStrike Gives Update After 'Largest IT Outage in History' Leads to Global Disruptions
There's Been a Lot of Debate Over Female Secret Service Agents. Here's How...
Polls Show Considerable Uncertainty From Democrats on Biden Dropping Out
U.S. Border Patrol Stopped a Border Smuggling Operation in This Unlikely Sector
WSJ 2024 College Ranking Takes Campus Diversity Into Account
Tipsheet

NBC News Decided That This Would Be the Opportune Time for a Live Hit

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 19, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Thursday night's evening session brought us the final night of the Republican National Convention, during which former and potentially future President Donald Trump gave his nomination speech. Not long before, Rev. Franklin Graham gave a speech, which involved a prayer. It was a touching moment, and yet NBC News decided to do a live hit then, as the Daily Caller's Reagan Reese shared.

Advertisement

Anchor Savannah Guthrie acknowledged that what was taking place on the stage "in fact may be a moment of prayer, but I want to go to Garrett Haake on the floor." In other words, they knew what was going on at that moment and ought to have known better. 

As she and co-anchor Lester Holt spoke to Haake for his live hit, Guthrie didn't even ask about Graham's speech or about how he was praying, but about if he had seen Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump's running mate.

Haake went on to claim it was "a little bit unusual that Vance and his wife didn't show up with the Trumps and the Trump family when it came out." 

The camera panned to Trump and Vance both bowing their heads and closing their eyes in prayer. At this point, Haake, whose voice was noticeably low, also acknowledged he had "been asked to be very quiet," gestured to where Vance and Trump were sitting. 

Anchor Lester Holt then awkwardly acknowledged "yeah, we understand you're in a difficult spot," and they went to "break away" from Haake for the moment. 

Haake acknowledged that people had asked him to be quiet, but what isn't as clear in the clip is just how involved the delegates on the floor were. As Reese noted, "several delegates started hitting the correspondent telling him to shut up and that it wasn’t appropriate to interrupt." One delegate also asked which outlet Haake was with. 

Recommended

Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About the President's Family Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Reese's post from Thursday night is full of replies from users taking issue with Haake's live hit, as they also applaud the delegates. 

As another user pointed out, many networks also talked over the Gold Star families who took the stage on Wednesday night to honor 13 U.S. servicemembers. Those servicemembers died as a result of the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Afghanistan as part of President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal.

MSNBC, as Matt covered, showed particular disrespect by having DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison on to crack some jokes. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA BIAS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About the President's Family Spencer Brown
A Secret Agent of South Korea Was Just Arrested by the FBI. Guess Who She's Married to. Mia Cathell
The Biden Campaign Seemed Rather Upset Trump Didn't Mention This One Specific Thing in His RNC Speech Leah Barkoukis
Why Did the US Marshals Service Delete This Post? Leah Barkoukis
CNN's John King Highlighted the Absolute Meltdown Occurring With Dems Right Now Matt Vespa
Confirmed: Secret Service Director Will Testify Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About the President's Family Spencer Brown
Advertisement