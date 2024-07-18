Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention?

Matt Vespa  |  July 18, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The liberal media has hurled some ludicrous takes during this Republican Convention, but they’re a bit muted. This is partially because all these hosts know that Joe Biden is losing to former President Donald Trump. The polls are not friendly to Biden, who is losing most crucial battleground states. Even the Biden campaign’s shift toward clinching 270 electoral votes is through states where Trump is ahead of Biden; Pennsylvania could be veering into landslide territory. New Hampshire, Virginia, and New York are in play—this will continue if Joe Biden remains atop the ticket. It’s why there will be one last final push to convince him to drop out.

Yet, one segment was especially damning toward Joe Biden, which involved Gold Star families taking the stage to expose the Biden administration for outright forgetting about them after their loved ones were killed at the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul in 2021.

It was during our ignominious withdrawal from the country that Biden lauded as a success. The aunt and mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, Christy Shamblin, and Cheryl Juels torched the Biden White House, along with Herman & Alicia Lopez, who lost their son Cpl. Hunter Lopez read the names of those killed in the attack since the Biden White House refuses to do so. It was one of the most powerful segments thus far and a damaging one, which is why MSNBC cut away so they could talk to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and hear Nicole Wallace bloviate about how we’re staring at the end of democracy if Trump wins: 

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner went on a tangent about white supremacy after Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) spoke: 

The network was aghast that there were ‘mass deportations now’ signs when most Americans, including a majority of Hispanic voters, supported the deportation of illegal aliens. 

CNN struggled with why Americans want a strong country, while MSNBC’s Joy Reid tried inciting a racial panic, claiming that black people will pay dearly in Trump’s America. 

Some truly awful takes, but cutting away from Gold Star families, MSNBC. Disgusting. 

Last Note: To add insult to injury, the so-called marquee talent at MSNBC isn't even there (via NY Post):

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and the left-leaning cable network’s other top anchors have used a giant video screen to show the Republican National Convention as a backdrop — while hosting the coverage from their Manhattan headquarters. 

The unusual arrangement has raised ethical concerns about making it appear to viewers that the outlet’s biggest stars are on-site in Milwaukee to cover the four-day convention. 

“If news organizations don’t represent where they are clearly, then how is the audience to have faith and confidence in the actual content of the reporting?” media veteran and former CNN Washington Bureau Chief Frank Sesno told The New York Times.

