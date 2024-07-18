Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention?

The liberal media has hurled some ludicrous takes during this Republican Convention, but they’re a bit muted. This is partially because all these hosts know that Joe Biden is losing to former President Donald Trump. The polls are not friendly to Biden, who is losing most crucial battleground states. Even the Biden campaign’s shift toward clinching 270 electoral votes is through states where Trump is ahead of Biden; Pennsylvania could be veering into landslide territory. New Hampshire, Virginia, and New York are in play—this will continue if Joe Biden remains atop the ticket. It’s why there will be one last final push to convince him to drop out.

#New General Election Poll



General - 🔴 Trump +4

Arizona - 🔴 Trump +7

Georgia - 🔴 Trump +6

Michigan - 🔴 Trump +3

Nevada - 🔴 Trump +5

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump +7

Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump +5

Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump +5



Emerson B+ - 1000 RV (Each) - 6/17 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 18, 2024

Yet, one segment was especially damning toward Joe Biden, which involved Gold Star families taking the stage to expose the Biden administration for outright forgetting about them after their loved ones were killed at the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul in 2021.

RNC airs gut-wrenching video featuring Gold Star families who lost their loved ones during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.



“[Biden] let my son down. He let the 13 down. He let the 45 wounded down. He let those 174 civilians down. He let our country down.” pic.twitter.com/Vmc3uxiQS9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

Mother-in-Law of Sgt. Nicole Leeann Gee, who was killed in the attack on Abbey Gate:



"While Joe Biden has refused to recognize their sacrifice...Donald Trump knew all of our children's names. He knew their stories." pic.twitter.com/6loatdaNSy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

Aunt of Sgt. Nicole Leeann Gee, who was killed in the attack on Abbey Gate:



"Joe Biden said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an extraordinary success. Look at our face. Look at our pain. And our heartbreak. And look at our RAGE. That was NOT an extraordinary success. The… pic.twitter.com/PvUnyB1qGl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

The parents of Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez read the names of all 13 men and women who were killed in the attack on Abbey Gate in Afghanistan:



"[Biden] has never said their names out loud...so Alicia and I are hear to say the names of all 13 service members who lost their… pic.twitter.com/1TE3JtqmEW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

It was during our ignominious withdrawal from the country that Biden lauded as a success. The aunt and mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, Christy Shamblin, and Cheryl Juels torched the Biden White House, along with Herman & Alicia Lopez, who lost their son Cpl. Hunter Lopez read the names of those killed in the attack since the Biden White House refuses to do so. It was one of the most powerful segments thus far and a damaging one, which is why MSNBC cut away so they could talk to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and hear Nicole Wallace bloviate about how we’re staring at the end of democracy if Trump wins:

MSNBC didn't carry a single second of the Gold Star families at the #RNC2024. Not the video, not any of the speeches by family members of the fallen in Afghanistan, not the reading of names. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

MSNBC cut away from the RNC as Gold Star family members of the 13 heroes killed in Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal started speaking about Biden's failures.



DNC Chair Jaime Harrison was apparently more important! pic.twitter.com/8SzHIHzGxN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

MSDNC cut away from the RNC convention just as Gold Star families of the 13 heroes killed in Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal were speaking of Biden's abject failure to lead.



Instead, they had DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on — cracking jokes.



These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/8Rkhfy95xJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

MSNBC refused to cover the portion of the RNC honoring the Abbey gate dead so that Nichole Wallace could fret over the fate of Joe Biden and emote about a dying democracy. pic.twitter.com/7iZw1jsSP6 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 18, 2024

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner went on a tangent about white supremacy after Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) spoke:

.@JDVance1: I want to my family to rest in our Eastern Kentucky plot



Alex Wagner: WHITE SUPREMACY REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/SPO12sQjxR — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 18, 2024

The network was aghast that there were ‘mass deportations now’ signs when most Americans, including a majority of Hispanic voters, supported the deportation of illegal aliens.

MSNBC decries the Trump campaign's mass deportation promise despite a near super majority approval https://t.co/J2rkt4FumK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 18, 2024

CNN struggled with why Americans want a strong country, while MSNBC’s Joy Reid tried inciting a racial panic, claiming that black people will pay dearly in Trump’s America.

CNN struggles to understand why RNC attendees want America to be... *checks notes*... strong.



"Strong America for what? What is the point of our strength?...We have book bans in Florida!" pic.twitter.com/Wj81AhXSBC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

Joy Reid asserts 'African Americans would be first in line to suffer' if Trump is elected:

"Given the stakes, and the stakes being democracy itself, the stakes being a Trump presidency:

Which I think everyone agrees African Americans would be first in line to suffer."



This is… pic.twitter.com/9hR58XlF34 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 18, 2024

Some truly awful takes, but cutting away from Gold Star families, MSNBC. Disgusting.

.@ScottJenningsKY on the Gold Star families at #RNC2024: "I've been a lot of conventions. I've never seen anything this politically devastating done at a convention. I mean, they have proven to the American people that the commander in chief failed these families. If I were Joe… pic.twitter.com/JGjNtJJL2O — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

Last Note: To add insult to injury, the so-called marquee talent at MSNBC isn't even there (via NY Post):

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and the left-leaning cable network’s other top anchors have used a giant video screen to show the Republican National Convention as a backdrop — while hosting the coverage from their Manhattan headquarters. The unusual arrangement has raised ethical concerns about making it appear to viewers that the outlet’s biggest stars are on-site in Milwaukee to cover the four-day convention. “If news organizations don’t represent where they are clearly, then how is the audience to have faith and confidence in the actual content of the reporting?” media veteran and former CNN Washington Bureau Chief Frank Sesno told The New York Times.