Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot
BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally
Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt
You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridicu...
Shooter Dead, Rally Attendee Killed, Trump 'Lucky to Be Alive' After 'Attempted Assassinat...
Elon Musk Gives His Endorsement Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Biden Days Before Trump Was Shot: 'It's Time to Put Trump in a...
'Cowardly': Former Presidents React to Trump Assassination Attempt
Biden Finally Reacts to Trump Being Shot
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
Here’s How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot
GOP Reacts to Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump
Jen Psaki Pulls the Curtain Back on Biden's 'Strategy'
Tipsheet

Potential Biden Replacement Gavin Newsom Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 13, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was injured after shots rang out at his rally in Pennsylvania, as Townhall reported.

In video footage, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face. 

Advertisement

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe, which Townhall also covered.

On X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to Trump getting shot. 

“Violence has NO place in our democracy,” the governor wrote. “My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today.”

Recommended

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Advertisement

In recent weeks, Newsom has been floated as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance against Trump.

After the debate, a CNN poll found that in a Newsom vs. Trump matchup, Newsom has the support of 43 percent of voters. Trump has support from 48 percent of voters. Seven percent said they’d vote for someone else, which Townhall covered.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridiculous Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally Katie Pavlich
Shooter Dead, Rally Attendee Killed, Trump 'Lucky to Be Alive' After 'Attempted Assassination' Spencer Brown
Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Advertisement