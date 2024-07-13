Potential Biden Replacement Gavin Newsom Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was injured after shots rang out at his rally in Pennsylvania, as Townhall reported.

In video footage, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face.

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe, which Townhall also covered.

On X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to Trump getting shot.

“Violence has NO place in our democracy,” the governor wrote. “My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today.”

In recent weeks, Newsom has been floated as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance against Trump.

After the debate, a CNN poll found that in a Newsom vs. Trump matchup, Newsom has the support of 43 percent of voters. Trump has support from 48 percent of voters. Seven percent said they’d vote for someone else, which Townhall covered.