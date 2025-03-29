This Democrat Just Called for 'Shadow Government' to Fight Trump

Don’t you just love it when Democrats blurt out what’s really on their minds? If so, you will absolutely adore the comments that the failed vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just made.

During a town hall event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Walz spoke to prop up Judge Susan Crawford, a Democratic candidate for the state’s imminent Supreme Court election. The governor trashed the Trump administration, claiming it is attacking voting rights. He suggested that Democrats form a “shadow government” to counter President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“We see one of the first things they do is try and restrict the vote,” Walz said. “This is one of the things, though, that this is going to take power to the streets.”

Walz then said, “I think we need a shadow government so when all these things come up every single day, we’ve got an alternate press conference telling the truth about what things are happening.”

Trump wants voter ID to ensure that only citizens vote in our elections. In response, Tim Walz and the Democrats want a new "shadow government" to stop him. They want illegal immigrant votes.



When they tell you who they are, believe them.pic.twitter.com/YV0xYSastA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2025

You might be less than shocked to learn that Walz is not the first Democrat to call for a shadow government. Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) floated the same idea in February.

The idea, proposed by Democrat Wiley Nickel (D-NC), was first published as an op-ed in the Washington Post and demanded that the Democratic Party take action to stop President-elect Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA agenda from going unanswered or unopposed.” He said that it’s time for America to “borrow from our British friends and appoint a shadow cabinet to fight back against the worst excesses of a second Trump administration,” suggested Russia collusion hoax spreader and Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) should head it.

I must say, if Democrats want a shadow government, Schiff would be perfect to lead it.

But wait, there’s more!

Back in 2018, during Trump’s first term, another Democrat insisted that a shadow government should rise up like a phoenix from the ashes to resist the Orange Man What Is Bad™. CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd made the same clarion call when discussing the president’s visit to Helsinki.

“My question would be: When do members of the President's inner circle start to say, ‘Look, we have an overseas dilemma where you are portraying us, in terms of the American government, as worse than a tyrant, that is, Vladimir Putin,’” he bloviated.

He further asked, “when do we see almost a shadow government come out and say, ‘We cannot side with the government, whether it’s the cabinet or the Senate.’ I think that’ s the big question.”

Here’s the thing, Democrats: You already have a shadow government. It’s called the legacy media. A Hollywood filmmaker could make a buddy cop film out of the relationship between the Democrats and the press that would rival “Rush Hour” at the box office. They have been your bosom buddies for decades.

And you still lost.

Perhaps what Democrats need isn’t a “shadow government” but a reality check. America rejected the party for a reason, right?

Yet, the fact that folks like Walz felt comfortable throwing out this idea in a public setting shows either that they don’t care about the implications, or they are daft enough to believe it won’t hurt them. Either way, there is one thing that is evident: Democrats have still not learned their lesson from 2024.