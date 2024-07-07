'Did His Involvement Impact His Medical Assessments?' Comer Demands Biden’s Doctor Appear for Interview

Congress has been on recess for weeks now, but members on both sides of the aisle are gearing up to have to deal with the problem that is President Joe Biden. On Sunday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to the president's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, requesting he contact the Committee by July 14 to appear for a transcribed interview. Comer's letter doesn't merely speak to a concern with the president, but O'Connor's connections to the whole Biden family.

A portion of the letter is now the pinned post for the Committee. "Did his involvement impact his medical assessments of the President?" The letter is also trending on X.

🚨🚨@RepJamesComer reveals President Biden’s physician was involved in the Bidens' business dealings that resulted in $200K landing in Joe Biden’s bank account.



Did his involvement impact his medical assessments of the President?



We are calling on him to testify & provide docs. pic.twitter.com/HJ6rTgRawX — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 7, 2024

🚨BREAKING🚨



I’m calling on President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, to appear for a @GOPoversight transcribed interview regarding his medical assessments of Joe Biden & involvement in the Biden family’s business schemes.



Dr. O’Connor’s medical assessments have been… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2024

"The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family," Comer writes early on in his letter, after reminding how concerning the president's debate performance was against former and potentially future President Donald Trump on June 27. Despite such concerns, which the mainstream media is now finally covering, O'Connor had claimed in his February report that Biden "is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

The letter goes on to explain how the president's brother, James Biden, even fits into this. "Recent evidence obtained by the Committee shows your and James Biden’s involvement with Americore Health, LLC (Americore). James Biden, the President’s brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress," Comer writes, pointing to a Committee press release from last October.

"Americore is a company that operated rural hospitals and is currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings; as part of the Committee’s impeachment inquiry into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes, the Committee interviewed Americore’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee, Carol Fox in December 2023," Comer goes on to write.

Comer has subpoenaed several members of the Biden family, including James Biden, who sat for a transcribed interview for the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees in February.

"During the interview, James Biden confirmed that you provided him counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing for Americore," Comer writes in this Sunday letter to O'Connor.

Citing reports from POLITICO also from February, Comer's letter notes "Public reporting also indicates you, along with President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, 'joined a meeting with Jim Biden and the president of a hospital being acquired by Americore[.]'"

Not only did O'Connor give Biden such a glowing report in February, but he did so without administering a cognitive test. At the time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed it was because Biden "doesn't need one."

There are other medical professionals who are looking for Biden to take a cognitive test, including CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who is a doctor and was formerly the White House physician.

And, as Comer mentions in his letter:

According to the Washington Post, three of your “former colleagues in the White House medical unit . . . said [President] Biden’s debate performance suggested to them that the president should undergo cognitive screening.” After his disastrous debate performance, calls grew stronger from medical professionals that President Biden should undergo a cognitive test but were reportedly overridden by your “continued insistence that [President] Biden does not need testing[.]” The President himself is unwilling or unable to provide insight. In a recent interview with ABC News, President Biden responded to a question about taking a cognitive test by saying “I have a cognitive test every single day,” but, pressed further, said “I’ve already done it.” You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the President’s ability to perform his job.

Towards the end of his letter, Comer also points out how there has more recently been confusion from the White House, especially with Jean-Pierre's responses during last week's press briefings.

Jean-Pierre had claimed last Tuesday that Biden was last seen by a doctor in February, meaning by O'Connor. Jean-Pierre "deflected" upon being questioned, Coner mentioned in his letter. Biden himself said last week to Democratic governors and Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told The Hill, however, the president was seen by a doctor over a cold, one of the excuses given for such a disastrous debate performance.

The president's subsequent remarks and interviews, though, as well as reports from the mainstream media finally waking up to, as Comer put it in his opening, "what Americans have seen plainly for years," the debate doesn't merely look to be a one time issue, and Biden's concerns don't look to be limited to "a cold."

"The statements by the White House Press Secretary and President Biden appear inconsistent, and the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your role at the White House at this time. Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in aposition to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve," Comer thus writes to O'Connor.

In addition to the request that O'Connor contact Committee staff by July 14, Comer's letter includes another request. "To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden," the chairman writes.