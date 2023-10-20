Biden Reminds Us That Talk Is Cheap
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages
When You Tell a Jewish Person You'd Put Them in a Gas Chamber,...
The Liberal Media Had Another Epic Fail With Their Latest Gaza Interview
Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives
Shocking Amount of Pandemic Fraud Went to Adversarial Nations
Hamas Leader Compared Israeli Policies to the 'Racist' Killing of George Floyd
Elon Musk Fires Back at the NYT for Reporting Fake News
‘Transgender’ Fencer Wins Women’s World Title Over Biological Females
Biden's Dispproval Rating Is at His Highest Yet in Poll
Democrat Rep. on Explicit 'Banned' School Library Books: Congress Is 'Not a School...
House GOP Conference Votes to Drop Jim Jordan As Speaker Nominee
Jim Jordan Continues to Lose Ground on Third Ballot
California ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules
Tipsheet

Comer Provides Evidence of 'Direct Payment' to Joe Biden in Family Influence Scheme

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 20, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Remember over the summer when Joe Biden, asked about House investigators' findings about a Biden family business scheme to peddle influence for cash, the president quipped, "Where's the money?" Well, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) produced evidence of at least some of the money being paid directly to Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, Comer explained what his committee's investigation has found and how a loan and a $200,000 check to Joe Biden from his brother, James, looks to be the evidence of direct financial benefit for President Biden Republican investigators have been searching for. 

"We're still digging into evidence subpoenaed from bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and James and Sara Biden – the brother and sister-in-law of the President," Comer explained in a video published Friday. "A document that we're releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family's shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him." 

"Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check," Comer revealed. 

Recommended

The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Comer explained how the Oversight Committee's findings add up to a "troubling" reality:

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.

According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” 

On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. 

And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. 

James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.” Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden.

Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Comer explained that President Biden still owes the American people information and answers for what the Oversight Committee's investigation has turned up, including documents proving he lent hundreds of thousands of dollars to his brother and detailing the terms of such a loan, whether the president had similar financial arrangements with other family members, and if Biden knew the circumstances under which he received the payment from his brother. 

Advertisement

"The House Oversight Committee will soon announce our next investigative actions and continue to follow the money," Comer pledged on Friday. "The bank records don’t end here. There is more to come."

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
When You Tell a Jewish Person You'd Put Them in a Gas Chamber, You're Going to Get Fired Matt Vespa
Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Fires Back at the NYT for Reporting Fake News Sarah Arnold
Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson
Wait, That's How The Washington Post Described the Kidnappings by Hamas? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Advertisement