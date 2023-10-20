Comer Provides Evidence of 'Direct Payment' to Joe Biden in Family Influence Scheme

Remember over the summer when Joe Biden, asked about House investigators' findings about a Biden family business scheme to peddle influence for cash, the president quipped, "Where's the money?" Well, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) produced evidence of at least some of the money being paid directly to Joe Biden.

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, Comer explained what his committee's investigation has found and how a loan and a $200,000 check to Joe Biden from his brother, James, looks to be the evidence of direct financial benefit for President Biden Republican investigators have been searching for.

"We're still digging into evidence subpoenaed from bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and James and Sara Biden – the brother and sister-in-law of the President," Comer explained in a video published Friday. "A document that we're releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family's shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him."

"Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check," Comer revealed.

🚨🚨 BREAKING → @GOPoversight has uncovered a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.



The money trail of the Biden Family corruption scheme leads directly to Joe himself.



There’s no denying it now. https://t.co/BgaAuYEt14 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 20, 2023

Comer explained how the Oversight Committee's findings add up to a "troubling" reality:

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.” Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden. Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Comer explained that President Biden still owes the American people information and answers for what the Oversight Committee's investigation has turned up, including documents proving he lent hundreds of thousands of dollars to his brother and detailing the terms of such a loan, whether the president had similar financial arrangements with other family members, and if Biden knew the circumstances under which he received the payment from his brother.

Advertisement

"The House Oversight Committee will soon announce our next investigative actions and continue to follow the money," Comer pledged on Friday. "The bank records don’t end here. There is more to come."