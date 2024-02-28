Biden Blows Off Illegal Alien Crime While Touting a False Narrative
Here Are the Results of Biden's Physical

Katie Pavlich
February 28, 2024
President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Walter Reed Medical Center Wednesday morning for his annual physical. A summary of the results has been released by the White House and reveals Biden is taking a number of medications for various minor issues and has stiffness in his walk. 

"As requested by the patient, the following is a summary of the current health status of President Joseph R. Biden. The President feels well and this year's physical identified no new concerns. He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," a memo written by White House Physician Kevin O'Connor states. "This patient's current medical considerations aredetailed as above, and remain stable and well-controlled. They include obstructive sleep apnea, a-fib with normal ventricularresponse, hyperlipidemia, gastrosophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and sensory peripheral neuropathy o f the feet. For these, he takes three common prescription medications and three common over-the-counter medications."

"President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Dr. O'Connor continued. 

Biden did not take a cognitive test as part of the physical. During the briefing Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre cited physicians as the reason why and argued Biden "doesn't need" a cognitive test. 

Dr. O'Connor also stated his work was reviewed by other doctors. 

"As in previous years. I have conducted a comprehensive review of President Biden's medical history and performed a detailed physical examination. This physical has again included specialty consultation with several of our Presidential Specialty Consultants from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," O'Connor said. "Each of these doctors has reviewed my report for accuracy. My conclusions have been further informed through discussions with several of my fellow professors from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences."

Dr. O'Connor will not take questions from reporters about Biden's health.

