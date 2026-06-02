Turns Out James Talarico's Church Spends Lots of Money on Woke Causes

It appears James Talarico's church practices what it preaches, which isn't a good thing. His woke church, which believes God is non-binary and that Jesus would have been a-okay with abortion, is spending some of its money on woke initiatives, including a trans summer camp and funding travel for out-of-state abortions.

Advertisement

NEW: James Talarico’s church takes a portion of its money to support a variety of woke initiatives, including a group that puts on a trans summer camp and out-of-state travel for abortionshttps://t.co/fEXFjHD00D — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 1, 2026

Here's more:

At the Texas church where the Democrat senate hopeful preaches sermons on the need for abortion in the “trans community,” church funds are sent not only to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, but also to radical organizations that pay to help facilitate out-of-state travel for women to kill their unborn babies, and an organization that runs a summer camp for transgender-identifying kids as young as 11.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the woke Austin church attended by Talarico, lists Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year, as one of the organizations that shares its “vision and goals for the world.” The church, which The Daily Wire reported last week stocks sexually explicit books aimed at young people in its library, sets aside money every year for Planned Parenthood, according to its website. It also describes itself as a “Reproductive Freedom Congregation,” meaning it believes that “abortion is a blessing.” At the Texas church where the Democrat senate hopeful preaches sermons on the need for abortion in the “trans community,” church funds are sent not only to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, but also to radical organizations that pay to help facilitate out-of-state travel for women to kill their unborn babies, and an organization that runs a summer camp for transgender-identifying kids as young as 11.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the woke Austin church attended by Talarico, lists Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year, as one of the organizations that shares its “vision and goals for the world.” The church, which The Daily Wire reported last week stocks sexually explicit books aimed at young people in its library, sets aside money every year for Planned Parenthood, according to its website. It also describes itself as a “Reproductive Freedom Congregation,” meaning it believes that “abortion is a blessing.”

Notice that the church doesn't provide support for mothers who want to keep their children, at least not publicly. It's also unlikely they provide emotional support to mothers who have miscarried or regretted aborting their child.

Sounds like a cult not a church. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2026

Just a bit.

This is a Presbyterian church.



The progressive infiltration of the US Protestant churches is a disaster. — KatsyTheremin (@KatsyTheremin) June 2, 2026

It's not much better in some segments of the Catholic Church, as this writer — a Catholic — can attest to.

The “moderate” Democrat candidate. 🙄 — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 2, 2026

They aren't even hiding it anymore.

A church funding abortions is next level sick https://t.co/GsMLOeRstD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2026

Yes, it is. Just beyond the pale.

I, for one, am glad that Texas Democrats thought Twitter is real life and nominated this guy who is going to lose harder than Beto O'Rourke did. https://t.co/vwOCPcQORm — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2026

It's going to make for a very fun midterm season.

I don't think people outside of Texas understand what an albatross Talarico's church is going to be for him. https://t.co/pyB3uUnm8X — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 2, 2026

It's a massive albatross, but the Democrats made this bed and they'll have to lie in it.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.