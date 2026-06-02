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Turns Out James Talarico's Church Spends Lots of Money on Woke Causes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 02, 2026 2:00 PM
Turns Out James Talarico's Church Spends Lots of Money on Woke Causes
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

It appears James Talarico's church practices what it preaches, which isn't a good thing. His woke church, which believes God is non-binary and that Jesus would have been a-okay with abortion, is spending some of its money on woke initiatives, including a trans summer camp and funding travel for out-of-state abortions.

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At the Texas church where the Democrat senate hopeful preaches sermons on the need for abortion in the “trans community,” church funds are sent not only to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, but also to radical organizations that pay to help facilitate out-of-state travel for women to kill their unborn babies, and an organization that runs a summer camp for transgender-identifying kids as young as 11. 


St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the woke Austin church attended by Talarico, lists Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year, as one of the organizations that shares its “vision and goals for the world.”

The church, which The Daily Wire reported last week stocks sexually explicit books aimed at young people in its library, sets aside money every year for Planned Parenthood, according to its website. It also describes itself as a “Reproductive Freedom Congregation,” meaning it believes that “abortion is a blessing.”

At the Texas church where the Democrat senate hopeful preaches sermons on the need for abortion in the “trans community,” church funds are sent not only to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, but also to radical organizations that pay to help facilitate out-of-state travel for women to kill their unborn babies, and an organization that runs a summer camp for transgender-identifying kids as young as 11. 


St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the woke Austin church attended by Talarico, lists Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year, as one of the organizations that shares its “vision and goals for the world.”

The church, which The Daily Wire reported last week stocks sexually explicit books aimed at young people in its library, sets aside money every year for Planned Parenthood, according to its website. It also describes itself as a “Reproductive Freedom Congregation,” meaning it believes that “abortion is a blessing.”

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ABORTION TEXAS TRANSGENDER WOKE JAMES TALARICO

Notice that the church doesn't provide support for mothers who want to keep their children, at least not publicly. It's also unlikely they provide emotional support to mothers who have miscarried or regretted aborting their child.

Just a bit.

It's not much better in some segments of the Catholic Church, as this writer — a Catholic — can attest to.

They aren't even hiding it anymore.

Yes, it is. Just beyond the pale.

It's going to make for a very fun midterm season.

It's a massive albatross, but the Democrats made this bed and they'll have to lie in it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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