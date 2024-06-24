Latest White House Communications Hire Scrubs Social Media Account Over Troubling Views

Last week, it was revealed that the Biden administration promoted Tyler Cherry, a figure with quite the troubling views. Formerly the Communications Director for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Cherry now has an associate communications position at the White House, as Jennifer Oliver O'Connell at our sister site of RedState pointed out.

Meet Tyler Cherry. The new White House Associate Communications Director: pic.twitter.com/DtLdbmlEIi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

“Decency is on the ballot” - Jill Biden pic.twitter.com/yUhUblBv8K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

After making a post about how his "Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views," and receiving over 1,000 replies taking issue with such a claim, Cherry restricted replies. He also then proceeded to delete all of his other posts. Screenshots still abound, however, including many which Gordon K and Sam J at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted.

Let's also not forget how little grace those on the left have been willing to show conservative figures for their past views, though it's worth wondering if Cherry still actually holds these views, and if that's even any kind of an excuse.

Cherry, who is himself white, has expressed racist views against white people, called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has prayed "for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases," and referred to the "modern day police system" as "a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs." Cherry also bought into the Russia collusion hoax. And yet these are just a few examples.

There are pages and pages of this guy just quote-tweeting pictures of random events and going “hmm. too many white people” https://t.co/uGGncFINmF pic.twitter.com/g7pQevOEEN — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 23, 2024

Are you really trying to cheap fake your past tweets? pic.twitter.com/B3fq4Wq5pr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2024

His anti-Israel posts in particular have garnered the attention of StopAntisemitism, which raised concerns about other figures the Biden administration has decided to elevate. As a post from StopAntisemitism put it, "this administration’s embracing of antisemites is horrifying," also adding a call for "President Biden to immediately reverse course on the hiring of Tyler Cherry and do a better job vetting the personnel he brings into his orbit."

On July 31, 2014, when President Barack Obama was in office and President Joe Biden was vice president, Cherry posted that "No words can come close to the ever-increasing disappointment of the US's omnipotence and complicity in this massacre," along with the hashtag of "#FreePalestine."

Cherry was profiled by Forbes in 2023 for the 30 Under 30 list, with the entry noting Cherry was 29 at the time, and describing him as "their" rather than "his" role. Cherry was still a legal adult in 14 when he put out such a post that StopAntisemitism has taken issue with.

From judicial nominee Adeel Mangi to National Security Council Deputy Assistant to the President Maher Bitar to now White House comms staff Tyler Cherry, this administration’s embracing of antisemites is horrifying.



StopAntisemitism calls on President Biden to immediately… https://t.co/uYHVeIE3UR pic.twitter.com/dT8iP8gKmT — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 23, 2024

This post was screen grabbed on June 23 2024 5:22pm EDT.



It has now been deleted along with Cherry’s entire X thread. pic.twitter.com/TahbKLZxhd — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 24, 2024

Even more troubling when it comes to Israel is that there was talk of Cherry's post the same day that Jews were attacked at a synagogue in Los Angeles. The response from the president was delayed and severely lacking.

The promotion of such an individual has also raised concerns with the "decency" narrative from First Lady Jill Biden. Many of the troubling individuals who have been elevated by the Biden White House are in a pinned post from the Libs of TikTok, including Cherry, who is featured in the bottom left of the graphic.

There's also some similarities between Cherry and Sam Brinton, who is featured in the top right of the graphic. As O'Connell's headline aptly put it in her headline, "The Biden Administration's Promotion of Tyler Cherry Is Sam Brinton 2.0."

"Cherry's new role is to spearhead the Biden Climate Change initiatives. In the event Biden doesn't win a second term, his team is pushing forward their big-ticket environmental and climate items, hoping to at least lock in the environmentalist whacko voting bloc, or something," O'Connell noted. Brinton, who identifies as non-binary, had been appointed to lead the nuclear waste policy at the Department of Energy, but also made headlines for stealing luggage and still collecting a paycheck while on leave.

It's not just Cherry's social media posts that are causing concern. He may have deleted those, but especially due to all of these receipts, the internet is forever.

O'Connell also highlighted Cherry's troubling employment history as well:

Cherry's social media posts are rightly causing a stir. However, his employment background is of equally grave concern. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cherry cut his teeth as an operative for Media Matters for America, the David Brock founded, so-called media watchdog group, which seems to only be concerned with watching and calling out conservatives and right-of-center media. Cherry moved up those ranks quickly and landed a sweet associate position at SKDKnickerbocker, the former Obama administration hack Anita Dunn-fronted public affairs firm. Cherry moved up through that organization even more rapidly, moving from associate to director in a matter of two years. The year 2020 was when we last heard about SKDKnickerbocker, after then-California Secretary of State (now Senator) Alex Padilla illegally contracted the firm to run a statewide voter education campaign. Not only did he go over the state controller's head to sign this no-bid contract, but Padilla left California on the hook for the $35 million after he trotted off to D.C. to fill VP Kamala Harris' senate seat.

As of Monday evening, there's still no more posts on Cherry's X account other than his current pinned post with restricted replies. This is also not the first time that there have been concerns with Cherry, as The Washington Post highlighted in an article from last October, with the White House standing by Cherry after Libs of TikTok raised concerns with Cherry, though the Interior Department declined to comment.