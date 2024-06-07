There's a New Date for Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
How Joe Rogan Reacted to Mexico's 37 Political Assassinations This Year
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had a Total Meltdown Over This WSJ Piece About Biden
The Question That Awkwardly Ended This Interview With a Biden Spokeswoman
The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump
Biden’s Identity Politics Push Disrespects Our Veterans
Virginia Breaks Free of California EV Mandate
An Illegal by Any Other Name is Still an Illegal
Remember That Poll Showing Biden Up +10 in Pennsylvania? Here's How He's Doing...
Voters in This Border State Will Decide If Police Can Arrest Illegal Aliens
Democrat Governor Signs Legislation Mandating a In-Person Voting Program Inside Jails
LIVE: Day 5 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Here's How This Vulnerable House Democrat Responded to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict
Abandoning UNRWA for a More Promising Future
Tipsheet

GOP Senate Nominee Bernie Moreno Receives Endorsement From SBA Pro-Life America in Key Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 07, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

The U.S. Senate race for Ohio remains a true "Toss-Up." The question of which party controls the chamber could quite possibly come down to whether or not vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown wins reelection, or if he's unseated by Republican Bernie Moreno. Townhall has exclusively learned that Moreno has landed a key endorsement from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. 

Advertisement

"We’re proud to endorse Bernie Moreno to retire Senator Sherrod Brown, a pro-abortion extremist who has far overstayed his welcome in Washington," said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser in statement. "Senator Brown not only refuses to protect babies in the womb who feel excruciating pain – he won’t even ensure that babies who survive a failed abortion attempt receive medical care. He votes in lock step with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who have promised the abortion lobby they will scrap the rules of the Senate, overturn protections for unborn children and their mothers in every state and impose abortion on demand with no limits nationwide if they gain total power in November. With countless lives at stake, they must be stopped."

As Dannenfelser's statement referenced, Brown, who was first elected in 2006, has had quite the pro-abortion record. He was an original cosponsor of and has voted for the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which may have a fancy name, but would actually expand Roe v. Wade by allowing for abortion in all 50 states up until birth for any reason without legal limit. Democrats are even looking to nuke the filibuster in order to pass such radically pro-abortion legislation. 

Recommended

The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

He also previously voted against bills that would protect pain-capable unborn children from abortion, and even bills that would protect children born alive from failed abortions from receiving medical care. 

Dannenfelser's statement continued with praise for Moreno. "Unlike Sherrod Brown, Bernie Moreno will fight for Ohio’s unborn children and mothers in the U.S. Senate. Our hardworking Ohio field team has already visited more than 130,000 homes across the Buckeye State to talk to voters about Sherrod Brown’s extremist record, and we’re excited to send a champion for life like Bernie to the Senate," she continued, also touching upon how the group looks to help get the Republican nominee for Senate elected.

Moreno, who promotes his "political outsider" status, has not held public office before, but he has laid out his comprehensive pro-life views before on the abortion issue. During the primary, Moreno was also one of the candidates in the race endorsed by other pro-life groups.

Brown has mocked Moreno's pro-life position, and also advocated for a pro-abortion ballot initiative that passed just last November. Such an amendment to the state constitution allows for abortions up until birth and also usurps parental rights. Brown also has a 100 percent pro-abortion record and has been endorsed by groups like Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Reproductive Freedom for All, formerly known as NARAL. 

Advertisement

SBA Pro-Life America is also working to get other pro-life candidates elected with their Women Speak Out Super PAC, having announced this year what's described as "their largest voter contact program yet, with a planned $92 million investment to reach 10 million voters." Other states they're targeting include Arizona, Georgia, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, which are seen as other key battleground states for U.S. Senate races.

 

Tags: PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
LIVE: Day 5 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had a Total Meltdown Over This WSJ Piece About Biden Matt Vespa
The Question That Awkwardly Ended This Interview With a Biden Spokeswoman Matt Vespa
How Joe Rogan Reacted to Mexico's 37 Political Assassinations This Year Matt Vespa
Why This Liberal Commentator for The Hill Got Fired Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement