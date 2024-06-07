GOP Senate Nominee Bernie Moreno Receives Endorsement From SBA Pro-Life America in Key Race

The U.S. Senate race for Ohio remains a true "Toss-Up." The question of which party controls the chamber could quite possibly come down to whether or not vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown wins reelection, or if he's unseated by Republican Bernie Moreno. Townhall has exclusively learned that Moreno has landed a key endorsement from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Advertisement

"We’re proud to endorse Bernie Moreno to retire Senator Sherrod Brown, a pro-abortion extremist who has far overstayed his welcome in Washington," said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser in statement. "Senator Brown not only refuses to protect babies in the womb who feel excruciating pain – he won’t even ensure that babies who survive a failed abortion attempt receive medical care. He votes in lock step with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who have promised the abortion lobby they will scrap the rules of the Senate, overturn protections for unborn children and their mothers in every state and impose abortion on demand with no limits nationwide if they gain total power in November. With countless lives at stake, they must be stopped."

As Dannenfelser's statement referenced, Brown, who was first elected in 2006, has had quite the pro-abortion record. He was an original cosponsor of and has voted for the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which may have a fancy name, but would actually expand Roe v. Wade by allowing for abortion in all 50 states up until birth for any reason without legal limit. Democrats are even looking to nuke the filibuster in order to pass such radically pro-abortion legislation.

He also previously voted against bills that would protect pain-capable unborn children from abortion, and even bills that would protect children born alive from failed abortions from receiving medical care.

Dannenfelser's statement continued with praise for Moreno. "Unlike Sherrod Brown, Bernie Moreno will fight for Ohio’s unborn children and mothers in the U.S. Senate. Our hardworking Ohio field team has already visited more than 130,000 homes across the Buckeye State to talk to voters about Sherrod Brown’s extremist record, and we’re excited to send a champion for life like Bernie to the Senate," she continued, also touching upon how the group looks to help get the Republican nominee for Senate elected.

Moreno, who promotes his "political outsider" status, has not held public office before, but he has laid out his comprehensive pro-life views before on the abortion issue. During the primary, Moreno was also one of the candidates in the race endorsed by other pro-life groups.

Brown has mocked Moreno's pro-life position, and also advocated for a pro-abortion ballot initiative that passed just last November. Such an amendment to the state constitution allows for abortions up until birth and also usurps parental rights. Brown also has a 100 percent pro-abortion record and has been endorsed by groups like Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Reproductive Freedom for All, formerly known as NARAL.

Advertisement

SBA Pro-Life America is also working to get other pro-life candidates elected with their Women Speak Out Super PAC, having announced this year what's described as "their largest voter contact program yet, with a planned $92 million investment to reach 10 million voters." Other states they're targeting include Arizona, Georgia, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, which are seen as other key battleground states for U.S. Senate races.