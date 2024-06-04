Garland Calls Suspected Lawfare Collusion a 'Conspiracy Theory'
Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story...
Here’s the Aspect of the Trump Verdict That Caused a GOP Rep and...
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America
Biden Is Handing a Taxpayer-Funded Military Installation to the Russians
WaPo Staff Prefers DEI Over Solutions, Biden Threatens Time Magazine, and MSNBC Uses...
Ted Koppel Slanders Trump in Civil War Segment, and in His ‘War on...
Sky News Really Had a Rough Few Days of Headlines
'Undermine Credibility and Legitimacy': Legal Expert Shares Why Durbin's Still Calling on...
Despite White House's Opposition, House Passes Roy's Bill Sanctioning ICC With Bipartisan...
Book Publisher Encourages Teachers to Provide LGBTQ+ Books for Kids As Young As...
Did Doug Burgum Boost His Chances As VP With This Sunday Show Appearance?
One State May Allow Judges to Order Surgical Castration for Pedophiles
Border Crisis: One of Biden's Illegal Immigrant 'Newcomers' Just Shot Two Cops
Tipsheet

Bob Menendez Files for Independent Run As His Son Manages to Fend Off Primary Challenger

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 04, 2024 10:05 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Update: Shortly after publication, Decision Desk HQ called the New Jersey Republican Primary race for Curtis Bashaw, who is running for U.S. Senate. Bashaw will face Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Sen. Bob Menendez in November, with Menendez running as an Independent. 

Advertisement

Original: Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) managed to fend off a primary challenge on Tuesday night, despite Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla raising a considerable amount of money in the race. Kyle Jasey was also running in that race.

The race was called at 9:02pm, just over an hour after polls closed in New Jersey.

The congressman, who is the son of embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), won his primary challenge despite his father being indicted on felony charges.

With an estimated 81 percent of the vote in, the younger Menendez enjoys 54.4 percent of the vote, while Bhalla is at 34.9 percent and Jasey at 10.7 percent.

The senior senator from New Jersey is not deterred, and not only has he refused to resign from office, he also is running for reelection as an Independent. There have been local reports for weeks indicating Menendez’s interest, and late last week it looked like he had more than enough signatures to qualify.

Recommended

Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

An NBC News report from last Thursday indicated that Menendez was likely going to wait so as to not affect his son’s primary race:

Menendez could file to run as an independent at any time but is likely to wait until Tuesday to submit his signatures because his son, Rep. Robert Menendez Jr., D-N.J., is running for re-election in a competitive primary that will take place the same day, two sources with direct knowledge of his thinking said.

The senior Menendez’s controversial bid could interfere with his son’s re-election efforts, and Menendez Jr. has already been targeted with attack ads related to his father’s case. That’s one of the reasons Menendez decided to run as an independent — so he and his son wouldn’t need to share the same ticket, a person with direct knowledge of his thinking said.

Despite such reporting, though, Menendez filed on Monday. “The people of this great state deserve a leader in Washington with a proven track record of fighting tooth and nail to deliver results, and I intend to keep doing so as an independent Democrat. It displeases me to have to go this route, thanks to overzealous prosecutors, but I will do what must be done to continue to uphold my oath of office for my constituents,” a statement posted to his political X account began in part. 

Advertisement

From there, Menendez proclaimed his innocence, as he has done before. “Despite what is portrayed in the press, my innocence continues to be laid out in court. As I have said before, I have committed no crime. I am more confident than ever that New Jerseyans and the rest of the American public will see me exonerated of what I am being accused of, and I will be re-elected to the Senate once again,” his statement continued.

“Simply put, I have delivered for New Jersey and will continue to do so. I look forward to putting these accusations behind me and getting back to work for my constituents,” Menendez’s statement concludes after listing some of his accomplishments. 

Replies have been restricted, and Menendez posts infrequently to the account, having not done so since March 21. Before then, he hadn’t posted to such an account since September 11. The embattled senator and his wife were indicted on September 22 and then hit with even more chargers on January 2 and again on March 5

In late March, a poll from Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill was released showing that Menendez would only enjoy 9 percent support. 

As expected, Democratic Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District won the New Jersey Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate. Kim has the support from Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has called on Menendez to resign and has been the exception rather than the rule when it comes to Menendez’s fellow Democrats. 

Advertisement

Kim’s race was called much earlier, and his win looks to be a much more decisive one than Rep. Menendez’s primary win. Kim and Menendez will likely face Republican Curtis Bashaw in November. 

With an estimated 57 percent of the vote in, Kim enjoys 75.6 percent support. 


 

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa
Sen. John Kennedy Sums Up Biden's Border Executive Order As Only He Can Spencer Brown
Fauci Just Keeps Lying and Lying and Lying Guy Benson
Here’s the Aspect of the Trump Verdict That Caused a GOP Rep and a CNN Host to Clash Matt Vespa
Sky News Really Had a Rough Few Days of Headlines Rebecca Downs
Here's the Latest WNBA Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement