How a CNN Political Commentator Shut Down the Leftist Meltdown Over the FBI Arresting Rogue Judges

This battle was over before it began, and this judge isn’t going to be left off the off quickly nor provide her side with any political ammunition. Americans want illegal aliens deported. Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan thought she was above the law—she was wrong. Federal agents arrested her for trying to help an illegal escape her courtroom. She doesn’t know her role, and she will pay for it. The arrest triggered a level-five meltdown from the Democrats and the liberal media. Let them throw a tantrum; we’re not the ones arguing that judges shouldn’t be arrested for breaking the law.

CNN’s David Urban shut down this meltdown quickly yesterday:

“I hear these people chanting ‘no justice, no peace.’ Let's not forget. This — this person, Mr. Ruiz, committed two crimes. He entered the United States illegally. Well, I don't know about the second crime. He's in court there today for domestic violence charge, okay? So, it's not like he's there because he's, you know, he's an upstanding citizen. Somebody brought charges against the guy to show up in court for — for allegedly domestic — you know, hitting somebody in some, in some circumstance. So — so two strikes against the guy to begin with. The judge in this case knows what's going on, sees the ICE officials in the back to — to, you know, to Elie's point makes the conscious decision, I'm going to break the law. I'm going to break the law. And let me just make it clear. This President was elected overwhelmingly to seal the border and — and close down immigration loopholes. We had a poll recently. Harry put out 60% of — of Americans today want to deport every one of the 11 million plus illegal aliens. They want to deport them. So, for Trump, for the Trump administration, politically winner, winner chicken dinner every time. You get somebody in this case — this judge, you know, there's — there's that — remember when the Colombian president had the — did the — you know, the plane shuffle and then Trump put out the tweet with the with the face and the FAFO? Same tweet here today.”

More on this fiasco (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was charged April 25 with two felonies on allegations of trying to help an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom. According to a 13-page complaint, Dugan, 65, is accused of obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine, but sentences in cases involving nonviolent offenses typically are much shorter. Specifically, the complaint says Dugan assisted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, avoid being arrested by federal immigration officials at the Milwaukee County Courthouse after he appeared in her courtroom for a pretrial conference on April 18. Flores-Ruiz is facing three misdemeanor battery counts. Two federal agents eventually chased Flores-Ruiz down outside the courthouse and apprehended him at West State Street and North 10th Street downtown, according to the complaint.

The phrase ‘no one is above the law’ has come back to haunt Democrats.

