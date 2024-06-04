LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

NEW JERSEY — Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

In the presidential primary, 12 Republican delegates to this summer's national convention in Milwaukee will be allocated and 126 Democrat delegates to Biden's Chicago convention will be awarded. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> In the Garden State's Democrat U.S. Senate primary, Tammy Murphy's decision to drop out of the race sets Rep. Andy Kim (D) up as the likely nominee. In the GOP Senate primary, the leading contenders include Curtis Bashaw and Christine Serrano Glassner.

A few Democrat House primaries are worth keeping an eye on as a race in the Third Congressional District will determine the nominee to run instead of incumbent Rep. Andy Kim, who is running in the U.S. Senate race. The Eighth Congressional District primary is also one to watch as Rep. Rob Menendez (D) — yes, the son of indicted U.S. Senator Bob Menendez — looks to fend off a challenge from Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla who raised a significant war chest.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

In the nation's capital, 20 delegates will be allocated in the Democrat presidential primary and 18-term Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) looks to fend off a long-shot challenge from Kelly Mikel Williams whom the incumbent beat by 81 points in the 2022 primary.

SOUTH DAKOTA — Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET

South Dakota's GOP presidential primary is non-binding so delegates will not be allocated based on Tuesday's result — Democrats, however, will award 16 delegates.

IOWA — Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

There are a few congressional races to keep an eye on in the Hawkeye State on Tuesday, including the Democrat primary in Iowa's Third Congressional District and GOP primary in the Fourth Congressional District.

NEW MEXICO — Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

The Republican presidential primary in New Mexico is, like South Dakota's, merely advisory so there aren't delegates up for grabs, but Democrats will allocate 34 delegates on Tuesday.

In addition, the First Congressional District GOP primary will settle the field to determine who will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury in the contest between Louie Sanchez and Steve Jones.

New Mexico voters will also formalize the field for November's U.S. Senate election by nominating Republican Nella Domenici and Democrat incumbent U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, both of which are unopposed in their respective primaries. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

MONTANA — Polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday will see 20 delegates added to Joe Biden's running total as the president is unopposed in Montana's presidential primary, and Trump will receive 31.

Senator Jon Tester, the Democrat incumbent seeking renomination, and Republican challenger Tim Sheehy, who hopes to unseat Tester in November's general election, will also finalize November's matchup with Tuesday's primaries.

Republican Governor Greg Gianforte faces a challenge from state Rep. Tanner Smith, but the incumbent has a significant fundraising advantage and is the clear favorite to win the gubernatorial primary. Across the aisle, Democrat Ryan Busse is likely to receive his party's nomination and advance to November's general election.

On the congressional map, Trump-endorsed GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke is expected to easily defeat challenger Mary Todd in the First Congressional District. In the Second Congressional District, however, there's a crowded contest in the GOP primary to fill retiring Rep. Matt Rosendale's seat.