Hakeem Jeffries Boasts About Blocking Citizen-Only Voting Rule

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) faces backlash after proudly touting his role in blocking efforts to require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote. While ensuring that only American citizens cast ballots is a cornerstone of American democracy, some Democrats continue to treat this fundamental safeguard as a partisan issue. Jeffries’ remarks, critics say, reflect the Left’s ongoing push to blur the line between legal voters and illegal immigrants, raising serious concerns about the integrity of our elections.

While boasting about the Democrat Party’s efforts to stop President Donald Trump’s March executive order, titled “PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS,” Jeffries claimed that the order was a form of voter suppression, attempting to achieve the same goals as the SAVE Act, but through executive action instead of legislation.

Trump’s executive order argues that while individual states are responsible for securing elections under the Constitution, the federal government has failed to adequately enforce laws that ban counting late ballots and prevent non-citizens from registering to vote. It also mandates that within 30 days, the Election Assistance Commission update the national mail voter registration form to require proof of U.S. citizenship and additional documentation, all while ensuring strong information security protections are in place.

“[Trump] does not have the power to do that. And so all the Democrats, the House Democrats, partnered with the Senate Democrats, partnered with the Democratic National Committee, partnered with the Democratic Governors Association, and I even joined the lawsuit. Is it up on screen? I even joined the lawsuit as an individual on your behalf,” Jeffries boasted. “And I like this name Jeffries versus Trump, and so we sued him in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and we believe we will win.”

Jeffries' comments come after a federal judge blocked a portion of Trump’s order.

In a 120-page ruling, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote, “Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the States — not the President — with the authority to regulate federal elections. [N]o statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order.”