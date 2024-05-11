Bill Maher Obliterated the Media Last Night. Here's Why That Was Ironic.
Donald Trump Weighs in on Those Rumors About Nikki Haley

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 11, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

On Saturday morning, there was definitely plenty of chatter going around about reports that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was under "serious consideration" for being selected as former and potentially future President Donald Trump's running mate. She also served as his ambassador to the United Nations and ran against Trump in the Republican primary, finally dropping out in March, right after Super Tuesday, though no endorsement was made. Trump himself weighed in with a post over Truth Social, putting the idea to rest, hopefully once and for all. 

"Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot," Trump's brief post read in part. He even signed it "DJT."

It wasn't just a random rumor, though. Axios had been the one to report that Haley was under "serious consideration," citing "two people familiar with the dynamic."

"The GOP rivals' relationship remains chilly. But the sources said Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she'd help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses," the piece noted. It's telling that even before Trump put out his post, it was also mentioned that "Spokespeople for Trump and Haley declined to comment on Friday when asked about the possibility."

One reason mentioned for the idea of Trump picking Haley was because "Republicans close to both campaigns believe it's in Haley and Trump's mutual interests to reconcile, despite their bitter fight in the GOP primary and their divergent views on some big issues."

Sure, it might be in their "mutual interests to reconcile," but that doesn't mean asking Haley to be the running mate, who might not accept even if she actually was in consideration. How about an endorsement first?

What their allies should be working on then is for Trump and Haley to "reconcile" enough for such an endorsement, and for Trump to win over Haley supporters. That being said, it would help if her supporters rallied around the Republican nominee. In what is sure to be a close and competitive election come November, every vote counts. That Trump noted "I do wish her well" could be a start. President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is trying to win over Haley's supporters, and polling from Iowa right before the Iowa Republican Caucus in January showed that her supporters were more likely to vote for Biden than Trump in November. 

Haley had signed an RNC loyalty pledge last August to indicate she'd support the ultimate Republican nominee so as to be able to participate in debates, though she's since been more coy about the idea.

The Axios piece was later updated, including with an editor's note and a new headline. Replies to the post over X came pouring in, though, to the tune of over 2,000 of them. 

A follow up post has received much less attention in terms of engagements.

It's not surprising that Haley won't be his running mate. There are concerns from Trump supporters beyond petty squabbles and insults from the primary. Many aren't too thrilled with her policy views. The Axios piece even mentioned such distaste at the idea of Haley being the running mate, not just from influential figures like Tucker Carlson, but also those even closer to the former president, such as Donald Trump Jr.

Further, Trump himself has mentioned that he won't announce his choice for running mate until the RNC convention that will take place in Milwaukee. The convention doesn't start until July 15, so we still have about two months to go. 

Another South Carolinian and former Republican primary opponent looks to indeed be on the list, though, Sen. Tim Scott, who has been a fitting campaign surrogate. He's specifically looking to earn support for Trump among black voters. 


