Tim Scott Continues to Be One of Trump's Best Surrogates

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina may have been running against Donald Trump at one point in the Republican presidential primary, but he's now looking to be one of his best campaign surrogates. Scott dropped out of the race in November, and endorsed Trump earlier this month at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. He was also on stage with Trump during his remarks last Tuesday when he won the New Hampshire primary.

Advertisement

Scott handled quite well what could have been an awkward moment when Trump told the senator "you must really hate her," speaking about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is still running in the primary. As Trump pointed out, Haley appointed Scott in 2013, and yet the senator still endorsed Trump over her. "I just love you," Scott replied.

Donald Trump: Nikki Haley "appointed you Tim...and you're the senator of her state...You must really hate her!"



Tim Scott: "I just love you!" pic.twitter.com/3hCgNWk10m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

While on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday, Scott was given the opportunity to once more go after Haley. Host Martha Raddatz pointed to other examples of how Trump has done so, from criticizing her dress on Tuesday night, to having called her "birdbrain."

Such a line of questioning from Raddatz came as she looked to cut Scott off as he was pointing to Trump winning with millennial voters and with women in the New Hampshire Republican primary, especially so that she could point to concerns among Independents and how Trump can win them over.

"Well, here's what I can tell you, both candidates, and all candidates, should focus on the issues without any question. But Nikki Haley talks about the president's age and a competency test," Scott said, making an astute point while also focusing on Haley's own shortcomings. "I think that turns off senior voters," he shared before Raddatz cut him off again, insisting they talk about Trump.

Raddatz also reminded Scott "you worked with her, she appointed you a senator," asking him "do you like that kind of language?"

While Scott conceded Trump's "language is far more provocative than mine," he went on to issue a reminder. "But this is not about simply my opinion of one candidate. I also think that talking about someone's age is inappropriate when especially they are competent, qualified, and ready to go to be the next president of the United States." As he reminded that Trump enjoys a considerable amount of support, including and especially in New Hampshire, Scott pointed out "this race is over from a primary perspective."

It's worth noting that polls show voters are much more considered about President Joe Biden's age than they are about Trump's age, making Scott's qualifier about being "competent, qualified, and ready to go to be the next president of the United States."

Asked if he supports former Pres. Trump's attacks against GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tells @MarthaRaddatz: “His language is far more provocative than mine.” https://t.co/4tUxmjEA56 pic.twitter.com/vf9PWJFLYU — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 28, 2024

Advertisement

Raddatz sought to focus on what Republicans think of the 2020 election. While still remaining a gentleman, Scott was able to get his points in there with the remaining moments.

"I will simply say that the American people are more concerned about tomorrow than they are yesterday. And because of that, the race that we're seeing coming to light today is Joe Biden's four years versus Donald Trump's four years. We don’t need to litigate what happened in 2020," he pointed out, going on to speak to his own experience.

"What we should be focusing on, what I’m focusing on is what’s going to happen in 2024 and beyond for one reason. As a kid who grew up in poverty, in a single-parent household, the one thing I wondered in the poorest communities in North Charleston was, was the American dream real for a kid like me? In today's America, the devastation of crime and chaos is eating the lunch of too many poor people living in tough neighborhoods. I want to make sure that we have law and order and opportunity, abundant opportunity for all Americans," Scott shared.

In highlighting the segment at our sister site of Red State, Jeff Charles noted that Scott is serving as a surrogate to help Trump earn black voters. Although the demographic votes thoroughly Democratic, they too are among those souring on President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Scott's only been a surrogate for a matter of weeks, but it feels like longer, and in a good way. He also may be in contention to be Trump's running mate, especially as he continues to campaign for the likely nominee.