Arsonist Sets Republican Party Building on Fire, Spray Paint Anti-ICE Message

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 30, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

The Republican Party of New Mexico said an arsonist targeted its headquarters in Albuquerque on Sunday.

The perpetrators set fire to the building and vandalized it with spray paint, CBS News reported.

The entryway to the party's headquarters was destroyed early Sunday morning, the party said in a statement. The party alleged that the words "ICE=KKK" had also been spraypainted, calling it a "horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance."

Amy Barela, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a statement that no one was harmed in the incident. Barela said her team is working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as local law enforcement and federal investigators.

"We will not allow New Mexico's broken criminal justice system to dilute the seriousness of this attack," Barela said. "The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced. We will emerge from this stronger, more united, and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country."

Barela further stated, “Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated,” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Barela explained that the suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at the building, igniting the fire. The authorities stated that they were investigating the incident.

Just before 6 a.m., Sunday, AFR and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire in the 5100 block of San Francisco, near Jefferson.

The fire was brought under control within five minutes, but not before the entryway was destroyed and the building sustained smoke damage, according to AFR.

State Sen. Jay Block told The Journal when he saw the damage, he immediately believed it was “domestic terrorism.” He brought up the rash of vandalism and firebombings against Tesla vehicles and facilities. “We just saw it recently over at Tesla and now, we’re seeing it here,” he said.

