Nikki Haley Has Spruced Up Her RNC Loyalty Pledge

The first RNC presidential primary debate is now less than two weeks away, on August 23 to take place in Milwaukee, the same city where the convention will be held next July. In order to qualify, candidates must meet polling and donor thresholds--something eight candidates have met so far--and then sign a pledge that they will support the eventual nominee. One of those eight, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) has signed hers, drawing attention on Thursday for how she did so while sprucing it up a bit.

In the header of the pledge, where it reads "Beat Biden," Haley has crossed it out to read "President Harris." In a tweet, Haley calls on her fellow primary challengers--all men--to also sign. "Alright fellas, your turn," the tweet reads.

The signed pledge was first reported by Fox News on Thursday morning, which includes the details of the pledge:

"I, Nikki R. Haley, affirm that I agree to appear in only Primary and General Election debates that have been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, pursuant to Rule 10(a)(11) of The Rules of the Republican Party. I acknowledge and accept that if I fail to sign this pledge or if I participate in any debate that has not been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, I will not be eligible to participate in any further Republican National Committee sanctioned debates," the document stated. "Additionally, I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden," the pledge adds. "I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party."

Not only has Haley been consistent in her support for the pledge, but she also has consistently expressed that she believes that the race is really against Harris, rather than President Joe Biden, who announced in late April that he is running for reelection.

Many Americans, including even many fellow Democrats, do not want Biden to run, expressing concerns with his age and mental capacities. Even The New York Times, normally a friendly outlet, took notice just before Biden's announcement.

Speaking to Fox News' Neil Cavuto last month, Haley reminded that "I have said, and I say it to every Republican candidate who's going to get on that debate stage, I will support the Republican that comes out of that. Certainly I want it to be me, but I'm gonna support the Republican because I don't believe that America can afford President Kamala Harris and we need to remember that."

America can't afford a President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/YrJtItBqaP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 12, 2023

Upon announcing her campaign in February, Haley called for "term limits for Congress, and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old." Biden is 80-years-old while the Republican frontrunner, former and potentially future President Donald Trump, is 77-years-old.

Guy covered the idea last week, and has also discussed it with Fox Business, indicating Americans would likely support the idea, but expressed concerns over legalities. It's not merely Biden whom there are concerns with about age, but also 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Haley is 51 years old and would actually turn 53 on inauguration day, should she win the nomination and the presidency.

According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Haley is polling with an average of 3.4 percent. As was revealed last week, candidates must meet stricter criteria to qualify for the second debate on September 27, which includes at least 3 percent in two national polls, or 3 percent in one national poll and 3 percent in two polls conducted from separate early nominating states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada).







