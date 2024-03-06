Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the Nominee

In brief remarks from Charleston in her home state on Wednesday morning, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley officially suspended her 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, then exited the stage and the primary — effectively making former President Donald Trump the presumptive GOP nominee.

Expressing that she is "filled with gratitude" following her run at the highest office in the land, Haley said she had "no regrets" about her bid for the White House which was "grounded in my love for our country."

"I sought the honor of being your president," Haley continued before noting that "being a private citizen" of the United States "is privilege enough."

"The time has now come to suspend my campaign," the former U.N. ambassador confirmed in her remarks, though she said she "will not stop using my voice" before acknowledging the reality that "Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee" heading into November's general election.

"I congratulate him and wish him well," Haley said of her former boss and, for the last few weeks, her lone opponent in the Republican primary.

Ticking off concerns that she campaigned on over the past year, Haley reiterated that "the road to socialism is the road to ruin," lamented the fact that "our congress is dysfunctional," and warned that "our world is on fire because of America's retreat" under President Joe Biden. "If we retreat further, there will be more war, not less," she added.

"We must bind together as Americans," Haley instructed. "We must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division."

"I wish anyone well who would be America's president," said Haley in remarks that did not see her offer even a half-hearted endorsement of Trump's candidacy. "Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us," she offered instead.

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond," Haley continued of the Trump vs. Biden rematch taking shape ahead of November. "I hope he does that," she added.

"Our conservative cause badly needs more people," she emphasized, noting the importance of "bringing people in" rather than "turning them away" before Election Day.

Invoking Reagan's legendary 1974 speech, Haley said this is now Trump's "time for choosing" how to run his general election campaign. For her part, Haley said she was sticking to her guns — for now at least — and taking a line from Margaret Thatcher to "never just follow the crowd" when it came to who she'd support for president. "Always make up your own mind," she added.

Haley also returned to a Bible verse she cited in her campaign announcement from Joshua, and directed it "to all Americans, but especially to women and girls: 'Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.'"

"From the bottom of my heart: Thank you, America," Haley said in closing her final remarks under her 2024 banner.