Pro-Hamas Protests on College Campuses Are Getting Worse

As pro-Hamas protests continue to carry on at college campuses across the country, university administrators shamefully looking to be caving to terrorist sympathizers. Columbia University has cancelled commencement, as Katie covered earlier on Monday, citing "security concerns." There's now shocking footage of such agitators taking over Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), despite being previously removed from the campus. Then there's the University of California - Los Angeles, where classes have been moved to take place online. Professors are also standing behind such agitators as well, as in the case of the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.

Pro-Hamas disruptors were previously removed from MIT campus, but footage from Monday shows them climbing back in, with Oli London's clip fittingly noting "[c]haos erupts..."

Chaos erupts at MIT as students storm the railings and re-enter the university campus after previously being thrown out.



🎥 @thestustustudio



pic.twitter.com/n3qrx1bveE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2024

More posts explain how high school students were actually bussed in to be part of the disruptions, as advertised in an Instagram post from Boston Students Palestine Coalition calls on high school students to walk out of their classrooms to be bussed over to taking part in unruly protests against Israel and in support of Hamas terrorists.

Again, the theme here is "chaos," as MIT graduate student Talia Khan references how the day "has turned into total chaos."

High school students have blocked off Mass Ave in support of the MIT encampment.



pic.twitter.com/jT3ZZhXCwg — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 6, 2024

While Massachusetts' Democratic Gov. Maura Healey has been silent on Monday from her X accounts over the pro-Hamas activity, she did post a statement for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. Accounts like Israel War Room, which has been posting at length about such disturbing disruptions, weren't having it.

As their post from Monday night pointed out, those "who would like to see another Shoah occur are currently swarming" the campus, and noted she "should probably do something about it."

https://t.co/oiXCFzAmAb — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 6, 2024

We've already seen a considerable amount of pro-Hamas protests at UCLA as Townhall has been covering, even and including when it comes to violent clashes and racism from terrorist sympathizers towards black students.

The university has also decided to going remote, including when it comes to classes for May 6-May 10. An email alert cites "ongoing disruption" as the reason why "the campus has returned to limited operational status." It's left out that terrorist sympathizers are the reason why. The alert notes that "[e]vents and research activities should also go remote or be rescheduled wherever possible." Royce Hall and Powell Library will also be closed from May 6-May 10.

Paying all that tuition to learn remotely? That’s not gonna go over well.

https://t.co/o5Gp50kk1z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2024

UNC was in the news last week for the patriotic fraternity brothers who were part of an iconic photo protecting the American flag during the unruly protests. The pro-Hamas students there have support from faculty, though.

Morning talk radio host Nick Craig shared a message sent through the school portal from a professor who referenced withholding grades from students until the 15 suspended students were reinstated. As this professor put it, the students were suspended "for their participation in a peaceful protest calling for UNC to divest funding for Israel's military actions against civilians in Gaza."

The professor also claims that "many other[s]" across campus are going with such a move. The students will thus receive an "NR," for "Not Reported," with that professor claiming that won't affect students and noting "I would not do anything that puts your wellbeing or academic careers at risk."

As the Carolina Journal reported, however, when covering the portal message:

In a press conference on campus Tuesday afternoon a group of faculty said that they want to “correct the record” on what happened on campus during the “Gaza-solidarity encampment” saying it was a “peaceful and inclusive” space for learning and discussion. However, according to UNC administration, some protesters in the encampment in Polk Place on campus saw participants breaking into academic buildings after hours, propping doors open to locked buildings, tearing down barricades, pushing through officers to forcibly enter campus buildings, hitting police and other vehicles, throwing furniture in front of police vehicles injuring officers, entering classrooms during finals to cause disruptions, and throwing water bottles and fluids at University workers, police and administrators. ... “Most troubling, we have learned of an arson threat against a Jewish fraternity building and seen multiple instances of clearly antisemitic messages and threats in buildings,” Interim Chancellor Roberts said in a statement issued to the public.

Such a move earned the notice of Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), who called for the firing of any such staff.

UNC professors should be protecting students who are targets of antisemitism and violence.



They should not be protecting the bigots and antisemites.



https://t.co/cfAgpUCIQn — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) May 6, 2024

Jewish leaders are absolutely noticing, too. Jewish Insider covered on Monday how "Jewish leaders leaders worry that university presidents are appeasing anti-Israel protesters — at any cost."

"On April 29, Northwestern University set the precedent for conceding to some of the protesters’ demands when its president, Michael Schill, reached an agreement with the activists to end their anti-Israel encampment, in which protesters camped out and engulfed campuses for weeks," the piece noted, also going on to mention how schools like the University of Minnesota, Brown University, Rutgers University and University of California - Riverside "followed suit — giving into the demands of encampment protesters in an effort to shut them down."