One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope in the Next Generation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 01, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/David Goldman

A group of patriotic students at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill are being praised for defending the American flag from a pro-Hamas mob that had previously replaced it with a Palestinian one while chanting “from the river to the sea.”

The incident occurred after Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts walked to the middle of the quad himself to put the American flag back up. 

When he left, however, chaos ensued again, but a group of students intervened to protect the red, white, and blue from touching the ground, as recounted by one of the patriots involved in defending the flag.

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict but it upset me that my country's flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another.

Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water. 

When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it. 

My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect. 

My parents started a new life in the United States, a country that has helped them flourish and raise two kids. I grew up in a Military community and saw first hand the sacrifices they make. I will not stand for the disrespect these "protestors" cause for the sake of another country.

My LDOC will be memorable in knowing that my fraternity brothers and others fought to keep the flag up. But it was also be memorable in knowing that so many yearn to disrespect it. (Pic Creds: Parker Ali)

Their efforts were praised on social media.

