Chaos Erupts As Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Groups Clash Violently at UCLA

Chaos erupted on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, as pro-Israel and pro-Hamas groups began clashing violently on campus. When the melees broke out, there were reports of zero law enforcement present. Campus security was also reportedly told to stand down. Meanwhile, lawlessness ensued:

🚨#BREAKING: Violent clashes are breaking out between pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA, with fireworks long with multiple items being thrown with injuries



📌#LosAngeles l #California



Currently, violent clashes and multiple fights are breaking out between… pic.twitter.com/pYnRrUFg9R — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2024

UCLA 🚨: LAWLESSNESS, Security said they’ve been ordered to stand down and are standing on the side watching chaos unfold, no LAPD response, going on 20+ mins of ZERO law enforcement present, multiple injuries, EMS responding. pic.twitter.com/oSEm4WBVGR — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024

ABC7: Currently no law enforcement presence at disorder on UCLA campus — Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 1, 2024

CAMP BEING TORN APART AT UCLA pic.twitter.com/hu4cMMKrKe — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 1, 2024

UCLA War Zone pic.twitter.com/eRx97M8i5y — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 1, 2024

LAPD came and LEFT. Makeshift weapons everywhere. People injured, and they left. #UCLA pic.twitter.com/Fk7pXK3Kbx — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 1, 2024

UCLA declared yesterday that the pro-Hamas encampment was illegal and had to be dismantled. Let’s see if that happens (via NYT):

Officials at the University of California, Los Angeles, declared a pro-Palestinian encampment illegal for the first time on Tuesday night and warned protesters that they faced consequences if they did not leave. It was an abrupt turn at a campus that had been among the most tolerant in the nation, abiding by a University of California practice of avoiding law enforcement action unless “absolutely necessary to protect the physical safety of our campus community.” After protesters established the encampment on Thursday in the shadow of Royce Hall, university officials did not intervene and said they wanted to support free speech rights while minimizing campus disruption. But patience appeared to run out after violent confrontations in recent days between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israel supporters that required the campus police to intervene. Administrators also took issue with instances in which protesters used metal gates and human walls to control access to campus walkways and entrances, videos of which had circulated on social media.

This pro-Hamas rave needs to be shut down nationwide. Enough is enough.

And yes, where is the UCLA administration right now?

Whatever side you're on, the UCLA administration is completely asleep at the wheel tonight. Terrible. — Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 1, 2024

UPDATE: LAPD has arrived: