America Is Tipping Over
NYPD Enters Columbia University to Clear Out Pro-Hamas Occupiers
'Make Government Work'
WaPo's Sympathy for an Attacker
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown
The 'Biden Bump' That Didn't Last Long
The White House Correspondents Host a Biden Rally
No, Demonstrations Today Not Like the 1960s
Blinken Meets With Genocide Perpetrator
Trusting China in Inviting Another Pandemic
Journalism Is Not a Crime, Even When It Offends the Government
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS
Performative Outrage
Biden White House Considers Bringing Palestinians to United States As 'Refugees'
Tipsheet

Chaos Erupts As Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Groups Clash Violently at UCLA

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 01, 2024 2:45 AM
Townhall Media

Chaos erupted on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, as pro-Israel and pro-Hamas groups began clashing violently on campus. When the melees broke out, there were reports of zero law enforcement present. Campus security was also reportedly told to stand down. Meanwhile, lawlessness ensued:

Advertisement

Recommended

NYPD Enters Columbia University to Clear Out Pro-Hamas Occupiers Matt Vespa
Advertisement

UCLA declared yesterday that the pro-Hamas encampment was illegal and had to be dismantled. Let’s see if that happens (via NYT): 

Officials at the University of California, Los Angeles, declared a pro-Palestinian encampment illegal for the first time on Tuesday night and warned protesters that they faced consequences if they did not leave. 

It was an abrupt turn at a campus that had been among the most tolerant in the nation, abiding by a University of California practice of avoiding law enforcement action unless “absolutely necessary to protect the physical safety of our campus community.” 

After protesters established the encampment on Thursday in the shadow of Royce Hall, university officials did not intervene and said they wanted to support free speech rights while minimizing campus disruption. 

But patience appeared to run out after violent confrontations in recent days between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israel supporters that required the campus police to intervene. Administrators also took issue with instances in which protesters used metal gates and human walls to control access to campus walkways and entrances, videos of which had circulated on social media. 

Advertisement

This pro-Hamas rave needs to be shut down nationwide. Enough is enough.

And yes, where is the UCLA administration right now?

UPDATE: LAPD has arrived:

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYPD Enters Columbia University to Clear Out Pro-Hamas Occupiers Matt Vespa
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS John and Andy Schlafly
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown Dennis Prager
Biden White House Considers Bringing Palestinians to United States As 'Refugees' Rebecca Downs
It Looks Like Biden Aides Really Did Want Karine Jean-Pierre Gone Rebecca Downs
The 'Biden Bump' That Didn't Last Long Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYPD Enters Columbia University to Clear Out Pro-Hamas Occupiers Matt Vespa
Advertisement