How a Black Man Reacted When a White Pro-Hamas Supporter Told Him He Couldn't Walk Around UCLA

Whoever “CupidSoulja” is, he’s doing the Lord’s work. He and many others are filming the mayhem that’s engulfed college campuses over the war in Gaza. On his part, he’s documenting the calmer side of these pro-Hamas encampments, which cannot be avoided in some places because they’ve overtaken key grounds and buildings. “Cupidsoulja’s” videos don’t capture anything violent but document plenty of illiberal nonsense.

Advertisement

Mr. Cupid is a student at UCLA. It’s well that no hostilities broke out because he had his young daughter with him. In a couple of videos, he’s blocked from wandering campus. He noted the irony: a white pro-Hamas supporter telling a black man to leave. The best part is when he explains to pro-Hamas students pestering him about his recording that First Amendment rights are inapplicable in this situation because no cameras were invented when the Constitution was drafted. What are they teaching at these schools? That exchange begins around 3:50:

Check out some of the videos of this absolute legend. He’s posting content over on TikTok. He claims to be a student at UCLA, but in his own words, he’s flipping the script on these crazy activists. UCLA has totally screwed themselves by allowing this to build.… pic.twitter.com/FPbdLiUSNH — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 2, 2024

I can't get enough of these videos. This one is prob my favorite, where he mocks their mask-wearing. https://t.co/kojMwLiVjw pic.twitter.com/xa59OsQ8Q2 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 2, 2024

UCLA - white pro Palestinian radicals prevent an African American male student and his young daughter from walking the public campus.



Kudos to this father for staying so calm as his little girl had to witness this bigotry. pic.twitter.com/2kj75oISkg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 2, 2024

UCLA has endured violent confrontations when the sun goes down. the campus is a dump, and the school’s administration appears more incompetent than Columbia University’s, telling the LAPD to stand down during this week’s chaos.