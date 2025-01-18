Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return

Hordes of anti-Trump liberals flooded the streets of Washington DC to vent their outrage over the return of Donald J. Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. This event was to be expected, and more are likely to come because progressive America got its face beat in by Trump and the Republicans last November.

Advertisement

A low energy Women’s March in DC has signs glorifying abortion and promoting racism.



There’s someone wearing blueface.



Everyone looks miserable.pic.twitter.com/OXhOSHbqkm pic.twitter.com/NXMyrVruz6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2025

We control the White House and Congress. Trump not only won the Electoral College but also the popular vote. He’s gained more votes with every election cycle. That must burn left-wingers who remain recalcitrant over anything this man does and blithely ignorant in their media bubbles that massage their egos and self-righteousness (via WaPo):

Thousands of people gathered in damp, chilly weather Saturday for the People’s March, a protest in Washington of President-elect Donald Trump and the GOP’s policy priorities, which organizers say will undermine the rights of women, immigrants, and social and racial minorities. Bundled in hats, gloves and scarves, participants started gathering around 10 a.m. at Farragut Square, McPherson Square and Franklin Park, in downtown Washington, with each location focused on specific issues, including democracy, climate, D.C. statehood and bodily autonomy. Chanting slogans like, “People, people can’t you see, what freedom means for me?” they marched in a cold drizzle toward the Lincoln Memorial, where the reflecting pool was partially frozen, and planned to rally until 3 p.m. The march, two days before Inauguration Day, was a joint effort among civil rights, racial and social justice, and reproductive health organizations. It comes as the extremely cold temperatures projected for Monday have moved Trump’s swearing-in ceremony indoors to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Based on the videos, these are genuinely miserable people with too much time on their hands. Also, this is a glimpse of the Left in 2024, folks: an unhinged rabble of whiny lefty white women, beta husbands, and gays. That’s not exactly a winning coalition for national contests:

Feeling SO MUCH LOVE at today’s “people’s march!”



The party of joy really lived up to its name today! pic.twitter.com/slBlgBLmVD — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) January 18, 2025

NOW: "F**k Trump" and "I'm scared" read signs as hundreds gathered in NYC Foley Square as part of People's March to protest President Elect Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/lMgMRgmF8a — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 18, 2025

NOW: "Go Home Fascists" and "Eat The Rich" posters plastered along the Anti-Trump march route in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/kodJK6leFN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 18, 2025

"F**k Trump!" and "Trans Lives Matter!" Crowds Chant as they protest Trump's Upcoming Innaguaration in Washington DC during People's March. pic.twitter.com/XXv6lJHk6d — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 18, 2025

Even the slogans are weak. We’ve heard this before, and voters still wanted Trump. Maybe some self-reflection would do the liberals some good, though I hope they never do. This seemingly endless cycle of political immaturity and ineffectiveness is grade-A entertainment.

Advertisement

Also, don't be nice to these people. Wear your MAGA merchandise with pride and shove it in their faces. They're like this woman who got served a piping hot cup of STFU on Election Day.