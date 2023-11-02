This Is Why Child Trafficking Cases at the Border Are Being Put on...
Jim Jordan Wants to Know Why DOJ Was Spying on Congress
Republicans Expose Democrats' 'Ethics' Scheme to Remake the Supreme Court
Biden Supports a Ceasefire and Will Veto a Standalone Israeli Package
People Were Willing to Sign a Petition to Help Hamas Until This Happened
Democrat Primary Result Thrown Out After Video of Ballot Stuffing Surfaces
Anti-Semitic Behavior at Ivy Leagues Keeps Getting Worse and Worse
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes Woke
Hunter Biden Pulls Out the Addiction Card In Absurd Op-Ed
Here’s Why Teachers in One Blue State Are Going on Strike
LGBTQ+ Advocates Asks Supreme Court to Block Ban on Trans Care for Children
MUST WATCH: Hamas Says Everything They Do is Justified, and They Won't Stop...
A Growing Number of Chinese Nationals Are Crossing the Border, Report Shows
Senator Marshall's New Bill Looks to Provide Justice for Those Victimized by Illegal...
Tipsheet

House GOP Passes Israel Aid Bill Offset by IRS Funding Cuts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2023 6:44 PM
AP Photo/Abed Khaled

The House of Representatives passed its multi-billionaire Israel aid bill offset by IRS funding cuts. 

On Thursday, in a 226 to 196 vote, the GOP approved legislation to send $14.3 billion in federal aid to Israel amid enduring relentless attacks by Hamas terrorists. 

Advertisement

12 Democrats joined Republicans in the vote to pass the bill. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) voted against the bill. 

Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer (R-Ala) praised the bill’s passing, saying, “With this piece of legislation, we are helping an ally in need while also cutting funding from Joe Biden’s weaponized IRS. These funds are better used supporting Israel than being used by IRS agents to audit middle-class Americans.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) highlighted the fact that among those murdered in Israel were American citizens. 

“Hamas terrorists senselessly murdered innocent Americans and Israelis with no remorse whatsoever. As our strongest ally in the Middle East, we must do everything in our power to support Israel and help them completely defeat and destroy Hamas,” he said. 

More from Fox News Digital:

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, however, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it a "joke" on Thursday morning.

"It still mystifies me that at a moment when the world is in crisis, at a time when we need to help Israel respond to Hamas, the House GOP thought it was a good idea to tie Israel aid to a hard right proposal that will raise the deficit and is totally, totally partisan," Schumer said. 

Senate leaders have been pushing for an Israel aid package to also include money for Ukraine, which Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said earlier would be in a combined package with U.S. border security measures down the line. 

Recommended

We Found a Dem Congresswoman's Old Blog and It Has Some Troubling Content Spencer Brown
Advertisement

President Joe Biden is expected to issue a veto against the Israel aid bill if it comes to his desk, according to the White House. 

Biden previously asked Congress for $106 billion in supplemental funding for a package that covers Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, the U.S. border, and various humanitarian causes. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Found a Dem Congresswoman's Old Blog and It Has Some Troubling Content Spencer Brown
Here’s What Happened When a Grieving Palestinian Mother Shouted Who She Blames for Her Son's Death Matt Vespa
Anti-Semitic Behavior at Ivy Leagues Keeps Getting Worse and Worse Rebecca Downs
Democrat Primary Result Thrown Out After Video of Ballot Stuffing Surfaces Sarah Arnold
Biden Shot His Mouth Off About the Israeli Invasion of Gaza...and It's Not Good Matt Vespa
People Were Willing to Sign a Petition to Help Hamas Until This Happened Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Found a Dem Congresswoman's Old Blog and It Has Some Troubling Content Spencer Brown
Advertisement