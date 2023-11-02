House GOP Passes Israel Aid Bill Offset by IRS Funding Cuts

The House of Representatives passed its multi-billionaire Israel aid bill offset by IRS funding cuts.

On Thursday, in a 226 to 196 vote, the GOP approved legislation to send $14.3 billion in federal aid to Israel amid enduring relentless attacks by Hamas terrorists.

12 Democrats joined Republicans in the vote to pass the bill. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) voted against the bill.

Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer (R-Ala) praised the bill’s passing, saying, “With this piece of legislation, we are helping an ally in need while also cutting funding from Joe Biden’s weaponized IRS. These funds are better used supporting Israel than being used by IRS agents to audit middle-class Americans.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) highlighted the fact that among those murdered in Israel were American citizens.

“Hamas terrorists senselessly murdered innocent Americans and Israelis with no remorse whatsoever. As our strongest ally in the Middle East, we must do everything in our power to support Israel and help them completely defeat and destroy Hamas,” he said.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, however, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it a "joke" on Thursday morning. "It still mystifies me that at a moment when the world is in crisis, at a time when we need to help Israel respond to Hamas, the House GOP thought it was a good idea to tie Israel aid to a hard right proposal that will raise the deficit and is totally, totally partisan," Schumer said. Senate leaders have been pushing for an Israel aid package to also include money for Ukraine, which Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said earlier would be in a combined package with U.S. border security measures down the line.

President Joe Biden is expected to issue a veto against the Israel aid bill if it comes to his desk, according to the White House.

Biden previously asked Congress for $106 billion in supplemental funding for a package that covers Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, the U.S. border, and various humanitarian causes.