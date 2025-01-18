Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck is offering a chilling theory for why he thinks President-elect Donald Trump chose to move his inauguration indoors. He suggested it was a decision driven by growing security concerns and an escalating sense of danger in the wake of several assassination attempts on the incoming president. In a recent podcast episode, Beck warned that the political unrest and the increasing threats against Trump have led to the unprecedented potential that someone could target him. Beck speculated that the decision to hold the event indoors, away from the massive crowds expected to attend, was not only a matter of caution but also a reflection of a broader pattern of violent rhetoric and threats targeting Trump and his supporters. Beck's comments raise questions about the level of risk Trump faces and the state of political polarization in the country.

“I think this is why they’re moving the inauguration and all of the people that were going to Washington to stand out in the cold to witness it inside. They’re moving all of the dignitaries inside, where it will be a private event, and one of the stadiums there, inside, they’re moving all of them inside and saying, ‘don’t show up at the Capitol, show up at this arena,” Beck said.

He responded to Trump’s announcement that his team would begin preparing for an indoor swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. While Trump attributed the sudden change to the freezing temperatures, which are expected to dip into the low teens, Beck suggested that the actual reason could be linked to concerns over Trump's personal safety.

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!),” Trump posted.

However, Beck said he believes the administration is changing the power structure because Trump is under great threat.

“Do you know how much money is going to be lost because of Donald Trump? Do you know how much power is going to be lost because of Donald Trump and all of his surrogates?” Beck pointed out. “Does that make sense to you that they’re moving it because of the cold? I will tell you: he’s hired his own private security company, and he’s not leaving it to the Secret Service. Is it to keep people safe from the weather, or just to keep people safe? One way or another, I’m glad that they’re going to be safe.”

Past presidential inaugurations have been noticeably colder than Trump’s second swearing-in ceremony. During former President Ronald Reagan’s 1985 swearing-in, Washington’s temperature reached seven degrees, with a windchill of 25. Monday’s temperature will be quite a bit warmer than that.