Tipsheet

Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Latest Rant Over the LA Fires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 18, 2025 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is back and took no prisoners regarding the Los Angeles County wildfires. I know he’s bound to make some stupid remarks about conservatives in due time, but the man might be pushed toward leaving the Democratic Party if the lack of common sense keeps up. In the closing editorial, he had taken a flamethrower for California liberals for the gross incompetence and outright negligence exhibited in responding to what will become the costliest natural disaster in American history.  

The HBO host appears to have had it with the excesses of American liberalism. Sure, he likely doesn’t mind paying high taxes, but he also would like to see results. He aptly described California as a state where paying high taxes gets you nothing, threading a quip about the long-overdue, over-budget, and all-around quagmire that is the high-speed rail network.

He later took a speargun to the political leadership, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the local folks would figure out why there was no water. The reservoirs were not filled, fire hydrants were disappearing, robbers stripped some for their parts, and the comedian called Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass the Nero of American politics for partying in Ghana as the state burned.  

Maher also touched on the irony regarding protocols blocked to prevent wildfire outbreaks, like clearing vegetation around the hills and under powerlines. I don’t care about global warming, but these people do., and for all the whining about saving this flower or that bush, a wildfire is immensely more damaging to the planet. The 2020 wildfires wiped out almost a generation of greenhouse gas reductions, which Maher quipped meant that people suffered for nearly 20 years driving those early model Priuses for nothing. 

The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
The HBO host then tore into the woke DEI nonsense, saying that the Los Angeles area got their asses kicked by fire, something the Neanderthals were able to handle, but at least their fire chief is a lesbian. Yes, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley has been right to call out the mayor’s office for the budget cuts, which degraded her department’s capabilities. Still, her diversity obsession also killed the LAFD. No one cares if the firefighter who saves your home or life looks like you. Maher noted that this would be rightly viewed as racist if a southern sheriff said the same line. 

No, woke initiatives aren’t the primary reason for the fires, but as Maher concluded, “It’s also not wrong to associate some of the unforced errors our government made with the things normies see as hallmarks of uber-progressive politics, questionable budget priorities, high taxes that get you nothing, making everything about identity politics, [and] virtue signaling overseas instead of tending to the nuts and bolts at home.”  

Common sense must return, or another wildfire will burn out of control, and it could engulf the heart of LA. 

CBS News Mulling Settling $10 Billion Lawsuit With Trump Matt Vespa
