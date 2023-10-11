After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their...
Dems Circle the Wagons Around Rashida Tlaib Over Her Hamas Nonsense...and It's Ugly to Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 11, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Not that I’m complaining, but if I were a Democrat, I’d be calling leadership and begging them to keep Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) away from interviews. He’s already done enough damage with his disastrous cross-examination in July with the IRS whistleblowers, a period of questioning that might have provided the reasoning behind the special counsel appointment into Hunter Biden; the DOJ had no choice. Goldman blew up the Biden family’s spot during that hearing—only the clock expiring prevented further damage. 

Now, the man who also spearheaded the first Trump impeachment is trying to defend a fellow Democrat, and he can’t even do that right. What is this pivot, Dan? It’s so poorly executed, and the intent is laughably transparent. It also shows that Democrats a) can’t deflect on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict anymore without looking ridiculous and b) shows the disturbing lengths they will go to placate the most extreme leftist fringes of their party. 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) took her sweet time to draft a statement in response to the devastating and inhuman terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. Hamas terrorists stormed the Gaza border and committed a campaign of rape, murder, and kidnappings which left thousands injured and over 1,200 people dead. With confirmed reports of babies being beheaded, Tlaib was confronted about this development and remained silent, smirking when asked by the press on Tuesday. There is no defense for rape and beheading babies, but Goldman found a way to stack sandbags around Tlaib by saying there are protests down south where there are swastikas everywhere, all the time:

Where, Dan? Also, down south? There has never been a massive demonstration or march by Nazis in this country…ever. There were swastikas at a pro-Hamas rally in Times Square over the weekend—but that’s your state, goldilocks. Someone must press him for details and pictures because he pulled this from his backside. 

This guy is all-around bad at his job, so one would think he would consider getting into the philanthropy game full-time, as Goldman is an heir to the Levi-Strauss fortune, and spare us his idiocy. But he does embarrass the Democratic Party, so maybe he does serve an entertainment purpose.

***

Flashback: Tlaib cares about children, but not the Israeli children.


