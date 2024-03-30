Trump Campaign Responds to Biden's Latest Attacks on Easter

The Biden White House, as Sarah covered earlier, on Friday issued "A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility" to take place on Sunday, March 31. That's also Easter Sunday. As a further affront to Christians, the White House is even banning "religious symbols" and "overtly religious themes" as part of their criteria for an Easter egg design contest for the children of National Guard members. And to think we're told that Biden is supposedly a "devout Catholic." On Saturday, Donald Trump's campaign responded to the news, as National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called on Biden to apologize for such an "appalling and insulting" move.

Advertisement

"It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith," Leavitt said in a statement shared first with Breitbart. "We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

Trump also shared the statement to his TruthSocial account.

pic.twitter.com/bsZE1XHNIB — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 30, 2024

Of all the proclamations that the president made on Friday, none were about Christians celebrating Good Friday that day, or about the upcoming Easter Sunday holiday.

The Biden White House has come under criticism before for it emphasis on "A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility," including in 2023, not long after Audrey Hale, who was transgender, shot and killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also shrugged off how the shooting was a hate crime against Christians.

In what looks to be an attempt to justify the proclamation, as well as downplay and denigrate the outrage from concerned Christians, Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates has reposted several accounts trying to excuse the proclamation by pointing out that Easter changes, while this "Transgender Day of Visibility" is consistently on March 31. This includes Brian Stelter.

Growing up a religious Catholic, who went to church twice weekly I understand that Easter changes every year and transgender visibility day always occurs on the same date.



This is just making stuff up to be outraged about . https://t.co/4VVeLcBlVY — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 30, 2024

Trans Day of Visibility falls on March 31 every year, while the liturgical calendar means that Easter is 40 days after the start of Lent— whichever Sunday that is. The White House decision to recognize TDOV in a proclamation does not detract from Easter https://t.co/urlqa5Hm3D pic.twitter.com/nVY7ZtucTT — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 30, 2024

LOTS of misinfo flying around this site today about International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is not a White House thing and not an Easter thing. Maybe this thread can clear it up >>> https://t.co/7oEb0Duv11 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2024

As the Breitbart report covering the statement highlighted, this isn't the only recent contrast between Biden and Trump. Biden had been in New York City to attend a lavish fundraiser with Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, while Trump spoke at the wake of Jonathan Diller, a murdered NYPD officer, whose accused killer is a career criminal with 21 prior arrests. While discussing the matter during Thursday's White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre didn't even say Diller's name, and made her response about gun control.

Advertisement

The proclamation has received considerable attention over social media. Our sister site of Twitchy has covered some of the best posts. Another one worth highlighting is how The Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis pointed out this actually helps Trump win come that rematch in November.

This is how Trump wins https://t.co/e7QXxTVo62 — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) March 30, 2024



