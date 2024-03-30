This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain...
These GOP-Led States Just Sued the Biden Administration Over Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Pl...
Latest Biden Campaign Move Suggests the President Has Given Up on These Voters
No Wonder Why Illegal Immigrants Are Running to This State
‘Cheater’: Trans Weightlifter Wins Women’s Competition
Blackburn Celebrates Inspirational Women Overcoming Adversity With Hard Work, Faith, Educa...
Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again
The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be...
NYPD Warns New Yorkers of Illegal Immigrant Pick Pocket Gangs
Illegal Immigrants Given 7 Times More Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Than Military Families
Kathy Hochul Showed Up to Slain NYPD Officer's Wake for a 10 Minute...
The Armenian Paradox
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Responds to Biden's Latest Attacks on Easter

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 30, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Biden White House, as Sarah covered earlier, on Friday issued "A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility" to take place on Sunday, March 31. That's also Easter Sunday. As a further affront to Christians, the White House is even banning "religious symbols" and "overtly religious themes" as part of their criteria for an Easter egg design contest for the children of National Guard members. And to think we're told that Biden is supposedly a "devout Catholic." On Saturday, Donald Trump's campaign responded to the news, as National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called on Biden to apologize for such an "appalling and insulting" move.

Advertisement

"It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith," Leavitt said in a statement shared first with Breitbart. "We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

Trump also shared the statement to his TruthSocial account.

Of all the proclamations that the president made on Friday, none were about Christians celebrating Good Friday that day, or about the upcoming Easter Sunday holiday. 

The Biden White House has come under criticism before for it emphasis on "A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility," including in 2023, not long after Audrey Hale, who was transgender, shot and killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also shrugged off how the shooting was a hate crime against Christians. 

In what looks to be an attempt to justify the proclamation, as well as downplay and denigrate the outrage from concerned Christians, Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates has reposted several accounts trying to excuse the proclamation by pointing out that Easter changes, while this "Transgender Day of Visibility" is consistently on March 31. This includes Brian Stelter

Recommended

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As the Breitbart report covering the statement highlighted, this isn't the only recent contrast between Biden and Trump. Biden had been in New York City to attend a lavish fundraiser with Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, while Trump spoke at the wake of Jonathan Diller, a murdered NYPD officer, whose accused killer is a career criminal with 21 prior arrests. While discussing the matter during Thursday's White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre didn't even say Diller's name, and made her response about gun control. 

Advertisement

The proclamation has received considerable attention over social media. Our sister site of Twitchy has covered some of the best posts. Another one worth highlighting is how The Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis pointed out this actually helps Trump win come that rematch in November.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Latest Biden Campaign Move Suggests the President Has Given Up on These Voters Sarah Arnold
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again Sarah Arnold
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems Mark Lewis
Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Advertisement