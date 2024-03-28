Trump, Biden Will Both Be in New York on Thursday...but for Very Different Reasons

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Karoline Leavitt, the former commander-in-chief’s campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

The 31-year-old officer was shot below his bulletproof vest by a career criminal when he approached a vehicle that was illegally parked in front of a bus stop in Queens.

Diller was married and the father of 1-year-old son, Ryan.

According to the New York Post, the suspect, Guy Rivera, “has 21 prior arrests and was found to have a shiv stored in his rectum during the shooting — in apparent anticipation of being sent to jail again.”

As the RNC pointed out, President Biden will also be in New York on Thursday, but will be attending a Democrat fundraiser with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," will moderate an "armchair conversation" with Biden, Obama and Clinton at the high-dollar event at Radio City Music Hall in New York, according to the campaign. Actress Mindy Kaling, who starred in the television shows "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," is set to host the program. The evening will feature musical guests Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele. The fundraiser is expected to be the most lucrative to date for Biden's reelection campaign, which has significantly outraised former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. [...] The event is expected to raise at least $10 million and draw at least 3,000 people, Chris Korge, a veteran Democratic fundraiser and finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund, told NBC News. A photograph with all three presidents costs $100,000 and up, NBC reported, but the tickets to attend the program go for as little as $250 each. (USA Today)

