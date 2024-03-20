Federal Reserve Provides an Update on Interest Rates...and It's Not Great
'Immature:' Democrat Wears Putin Mask to Impeachment Hearing On Biden's Shady Business Dealings

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 20, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A Florida Democrat is being labeled as “immature” after donning a rubber mask portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s investigation hearing regarding President Joe Biden’s shady business dealings. 

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) walked up to reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday wearing a Putin mask, telling them he wanted to “thank” Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) for “using” Russian intelligence in the investigation process. 

“I just came to thank James Comer for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee,” Moskowitz said, acting as if he was Putin. “Maybe he can come see all of the technology in our grocery stores.”

Moskowitz’s remarks regarding grocery stores appeared to be a jab at conservative commentator Tucker Carlson who recently praised Moscow grocery stores during his controversial interview with Putin. 

“House Oversight Republicans opened this investigation into Joe Biden with the 1023 form, which has now been proven to come right from Russian intelligence. James Comer did the bidding of Vladimir Putin. The mask was worn to provide that visual,” the Democrat said in a statement. 

A reporter argued that Moskowitz’s antics were “immature." He has previously clashed with Comer, insisting that Biden and his son Hunter Biden have done no wrongdoing despite countless evidence that prove otherwise. 

The GOP’s investigation has been diverted after the arrest of Alexander Smirnov, a key witness who told prosecutors that he received the information in his testimony about Biden from Russian intelligence. 

